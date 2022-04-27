World Snooker Championship 2022: Judd Trump tries funny distraction on referee Ben Williams

With the World Championship in full swing, the Question of Sport team have put together a selection of questions based on the colours of the balls. Head here to have a go. Video caption: Watch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World ChampionshipWatch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World Championship.
Anthony McGill has offered temporary accomodation at his Glasgow home to an amateur snooker player who is attempting to flee Ukraine. Tetyana Volovelska, who is from the war-torn city of Kharkiv, has been trying to seek refuge ever since the Russian invasion of her home country back in February. But...
The BBC has agreed a three-year extension to broadcast World Snooker's three major tournaments until 2027. The current deal to show the World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters on TV and online was scheduled run to the end of the 2023-24 season. The World Championship, currently under way at...
Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton react to Ben Stokes being named as Joe Root's successor and discuss how he can help bring success back to the Test team... 'England have winner in charge of Test team'. Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain:. "I think Stokes is the best option....
Ben Stokes was the only candidate to be England's new Test captain. The others in the squad during the defeat in the West Indies were not going to be captain any time soon and Rob Key, the new managing director of men's England cricket, discounted the idea of appointing someone from outside the team.
James Wade won a thrilling final to take victory against Jonny Clayton in the Cazoo Premier League at Dublin’s 3Arena.Wade had defeated Michael Van Gerwen in his quarter-final opener before going on to edge past Clayton 6-5 in the final for his second win of the competition.Wade raced into a 2-0 lead as he broke in the second leg with a 118 finish, only for Clayton to break straight back and then take the next three legs to lead 4-2.Wonderful Wade wins in Dublin ⚙️A simply brilliant night for James Wade as he beats Jonny Clayton in the final to...
James Anderson says he would love to return to the England Test team under new captain Ben Stokes. Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's leading Test wicket-takers, were left out of the West Indies tour in March. England lost the Test series in the Caribbean without the duo, who are both...
Trainer Ed Walker could be set to unleash a potential Oaks contender Kawida in the Prix Cleopatre at Saint-Cloud on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing. Over in France there are two Group Three contests on an action-packed card at Saint-Cloud. Ed Walker sends over Listed winner Kawida, who holds...
Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched on from the sidelines enthusiastically. They cheered on as players wearing the club's famous red and white colours contested a game. The Hollywood stars were not watching the first team in National League action but were taking in a session by the...
Watch as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano weigh in before their history-making fight at Madison Square Garden this weekend. Listen to commentary and follow live text commentary of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app on Sunday 1 May from 02:00 BST.
Comments / 0