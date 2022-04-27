ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

World Snooker Championship 2022: Judd Trump tries funny distraction on referee Ben Williams

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Judd Trump jokingly distract referee Ben Williams in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Watch: World Championship - O'Sullivan v Higgins in second semi-final

With the World Championship in full swing, the Question of Sport team have put together a selection of questions based on the colours of the balls. Head here to have a go. Video caption: Watch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World ChampionshipWatch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World Championship.
SPORTS
BBC

BBC extends World Snooker broadcast deal until 2027

The BBC has agreed a three-year extension to broadcast World Snooker's three major tournaments until 2027. The current deal to show the World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters on TV and online was scheduled run to the end of the 2023-24 season. The World Championship, currently under way at...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bingham
The Independent

James Wade edges Jonny Clayton in thrilling final to claim Premier League win

James Wade won a thrilling final to take victory against Jonny Clayton in the Cazoo Premier League at Dublin’s 3Arena.Wade had defeated Michael Van Gerwen in his quarter-final opener before going on to edge past Clayton 6-5 in the final for his second win of the competition.Wade raced into a 2-0 lead as he broke in the second leg with a 118 finish, only for Clayton to break straight back and then take the next three legs to lead 4-2.Wonderful Wade wins in Dublin ⚙️A simply brilliant night for James Wade as he beats Jonny Clayton in the final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

James Anderson says he would love to play for Ben Stokes' England side

James Anderson says he would love to return to the England Test team under new captain Ben Stokes. Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's leading Test wicket-takers, were left out of the West Indies tour in March. England lost the Test series in the Caribbean without the duo, who are both...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snooker#Uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy