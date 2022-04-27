I Can't Stop Laughing At These Painfully Awkward Things People Really Thought They Could Sell On The Internet
1. A fun slide for the whole family:
Tetanus included from delusionalcraigslist
2. The trendiest of furniture:
So trendy. from delusionalcraigslist
3. Bowls that totally won't fall apart upon one single use:
$200 for something my kid does at summer camp from delusionalcraigslist
4. A completely normal snow-covered couch:
5. The only way to cook food:
6. The hottest dance sensation:
7. A gently used microwave that may or may not have a melted phone inside:
What a deal! from delusionalcraigslist
8. Poops from another universe:
9. A dilapidated freezer complete with decade-old food:
Disgusting freezer full of 10 year old food? What a steal! from delusionalcraigslist
10. The world's most comfortable bed:
11. Gently used, wart-filled shoes:
May the rain wash the warts away from delusionalcraigslist
12. The newest Indiana Jones movie:
13. Gram's favorite body part:
14. An empty ziplock bag, lightly used:
$1. zipper still works from delusionalcraigslist
15. A very clean, woven-from-the-finest-materials rug:
16. An original van Gogh definitely not from Paint 'n' Sip:
Probably. from delusionalcraigslist
17. Barb's husband:
18. The most sought-after gift of our time — a rare tennis ball plant:
You never know from delusionalcraigslist
19. A sickly piece of wood:
20. Four hundred dollars' worth of rocks:
Wants $400 for you to pick and haul rocks from delusionalcraigslist
21. The perfect couch:
22. The world's first smart ashtray:
Hey Google: Put out my cigarette from delusionalcraigslist
23. An absolute steal:
24. The only instrument worth playing:
25. Bovine seating:
26. POTENTIAL, AKA a bunch of rusty wire:
27. The Big Three:
28. Beautiful jewelry:
29. The most holy car part:
30. A kinda evil knife:
31. The perfect air conditioner for your home:
Only $300 for a box fan and a tote full of ice from delusionalcraigslist
