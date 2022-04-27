ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Can't Stop Laughing At These Painfully Awkward Things People Really Thought They Could Sell On The Internet

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjHtr_0fLvDVG600

1. A fun slide for the whole family:

Tetanus included from delusionalcraigslist

2. The trendiest of furniture:

So trendy. from delusionalcraigslist

3. Bowls that totally won't fall apart upon one single use:

$200 for something my kid does at summer camp from delusionalcraigslist

4. A completely normal snow-covered couch:

Someone is selling a leather couch on Facebook Marketplace...with snow on it? And decided to take these pictures? With snow on it?I have so many questions.

@RealBearSmith 04:02 AM - 13 Jan 2020

5. The only way to cook food:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wa1vi_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

6. The hottest dance sensation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8V36_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

7. A gently used microwave that may or may not have a melted phone inside:

What a deal! from delusionalcraigslist

8. Poops from another universe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Il321_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

9. A dilapidated freezer complete with decade-old food:

Disgusting freezer full of 10 year old food? What a steal! from delusionalcraigslist

10. The world's most comfortable bed:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4JtI_0fLvDVG600
Twitter: @RobRussell94

11. Gently used, wart-filled shoes:

May the rain wash the warts away from delusionalcraigslist

12. The newest Indiana Jones movie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IorVQ_0fLvDVG600
Facebook

13. Gram's favorite body part:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXXsm_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

14. An empty ziplock bag, lightly used:

$1. zipper still works from delusionalcraigslist

15. A very clean, woven-from-the-finest-materials rug:

someone is selling this rug on facebook. lemme know if you’re interested 🥰

@messianagrande 12:27 AM - 05 Sep 2020

16. An original van Gogh definitely not from Paint 'n' Sip:

Probably. from delusionalcraigslist

17. Barb's husband:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiN5n_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

18. The most sought-after gift of our time — a rare tennis ball plant:

You never know from delusionalcraigslist

19. A sickly piece of wood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVVhE_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

20. Four hundred dollars' worth of rocks:

Wants $400 for you to pick and haul rocks from delusionalcraigslist

21. The perfect couch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYhi1_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

22. The world's first smart ashtray:

Hey Google: Put out my cigarette from delusionalcraigslist

23. An absolute steal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcozj_0fLvDVG600
Facebook

24. The only instrument worth playing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tj2JE_0fLvDVG600
Facebook

25. Bovine seating:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQRgD_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

26. POTENTIAL, AKA a bunch of rusty wire:

I saw this listing on Facebook and just love it. Someone is selling POTENTIAL!

@birdonthestreet 04:33 AM - 16 Nov 2019

27. The Big Three:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYfQ5_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

28. Beautiful jewelry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrbFb_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

29. The most holy car part:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqZEk_0fLvDVG600
reddit.com

30. A kinda evil knife:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axbo9_0fLvDVG600
Facebook

31. The perfect air conditioner for your home:

Only $300 for a box fan and a tote full of ice from delusionalcraigslist

32. And The Mote:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MyZN4_0fLvDVG600

THE MOTE.

reddit.com

Comments / 0

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
