Union City police arrest suspects involved in fatal weekend shooting
By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
2 days ago
UNION CITY, Calif. - A man and woman were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a deadly weekend shooting in Union City, police said. Union City resident Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, died from multiple...
(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three suspects in custody in the kidnapping of Brandon Alexis Cuellar were identified Wednesday as Jose Roman Portillo, Baldomeo Sandoval and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, San Jose police said.
The three were being held on criminal counts that included kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction, and home invasion. Investigators still haven’t revealed what was the motivation behind the kidnapping.
San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday morning Ramirez is a family friend and had run errands with the infant’s grandmother just prior to the abduction.
(L-R) Jose Roman Portillo, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, Baldomeo Sandoval (San Jose...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area.
The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene.
Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects are in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby kidnapped Monday afternoon has been found, according to the San Jose Police Department. San Jose police said during an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference that they are not releasing those names. “We aren’t releasing who the people in custody are […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week. On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died. At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A San Jose family was reunited Tuesday after authorities rescued a 3-month-old baby from his kidnappers. No one is breathing more of a sigh of relief than Brandon Cuellar’s grandmother, Victoria Mejía, who was watching him when he was taken from her apartment while she unloaded groceries from her car.
A high school teacher in Marin County was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child endangerment for allegedly being under the influence of drugs and alcohol while teaching, according to the San Rafael Police Department.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Authorities in Northern California's Alameda County said on Saturday they have recovered 92.5 pounds of fentanyl and two illegal firearms. The county's Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant in Oakland and Hayward on Friday, and detectives with the sheriff's office found a manufacturing lab. Authorities...
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department arrested a man who was threatening to shoot people on the street while armed on Sunday. Allen Green of Sacramento was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and exhibiting a firearm, among several other charges. Police were called to the 600 block of […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of minors were arrested early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stabbed someone at a Food Maxx grocery store in Oroville. After midnight Wednesday, Oroville police said officers were dispatched to the Food Maxx store on Oro Dam Boulevard. When they arrived, police said they found a 21-year-old man outside […]
Comments / 4