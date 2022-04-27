ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

Union City police arrest suspects involved in fatal weekend shooting

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION CITY, Calif. - A man and woman were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a deadly weekend shooting in Union City, police said. Union City resident Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, died from multiple...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 4

