Charlotte, NC

Amazon chooses UNC Charlotte as a partner in Career Choice Program

By Lorenza Medley
Niner Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has selected UNC Charlotte to partner in their Career Choice program, which allows eligible employees to have their tuition paid for by Amazon. The University announced that UNC Charlotte was selected to become a partner on March 3. According to Amazon Representative Khim Aday, "hourly employees who have...

