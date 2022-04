The city of Georgetown issued an alert late April 25 asking residents to "immediately limit water use," according to a Facebook post. Due to an issue at the city's largest water treatment plant, Georgetown officials are asking residents to not run their washers, dishwashers or showers in an effort to conserve water. The goal is to avoid a boil-water notice while crews work on repairing the issue. The post originally stated a timeline was unknown, but a 9:50 p.m. update said the city anticipates needing customers to limit water using into the morning of April 26.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO