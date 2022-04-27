6 bold predictions for Ravens in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens have been able to fill out their roster with talented rookie classes over the course of their franchise history. They’ll look to do the same thing in the 2022 draft, as they have a plethora of picks that they can use to trade up, trade down, or just stay put and select the prospects of their choosing.

One thing that’s known about any draft is that it can be unpredictable. Players fall who weren’t expected to, teams alter their draft capital based off of who’s available and more. While plenty of mock drafts and predictions are made, no one truly knows what’s going to happen until draft weekend concludes.

Below, we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Ravens trade down in first round for haul including future first-round pick

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

There have been rumblings surrounding what Baltimore could do with the No. 14 overall pick on Thursday night. One of those options would be to trade down, and in the event that the Ravens decide to take that route, much would be made of the package that they got in return.

If a team is desperate enough to jump ahead of another and secure themselves a player high up on their draft board, they could give Baltimore a haul, including a future first-rounder.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Baltimore trades up a few spots to select EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

For the Ravens, edge is a key area of need. There are plenty of talented prospects at the position, one of which is former Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux. There are varying opinions on where Thibodeaux could be selected, but his talent is undeniable, and if he begins to fall, Baltimore could trade up.

If Thibodeaux isn’t available, then the Ravens take a safety, which is a bold prediction in its own right.

– Steve Rudden

Ravens select CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Once a position that Baltimore had great depth in, cornerback has become a huge need for the Ravens entering the 2022 draft. The team recently lost Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Chris Westry in free agency, with Jimmy Smith still remaining on the market.

Baltimore’s top two corners in Marlon Hunphrey and Marcus Peters are coming off of season-ending injuries. With cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner and Devin Stingley Jr. almost guaranteed to go in the top-10, Baltimore could land Booth at No. 14.

– Robert Sobus

Baltimore selects three CBs throughout draft weekend

When discussing cornerback for the Ravens, there are different opinions as to how many the team should select over the course of draft weekend. Most seem like they’ve settled on two, but could Baltimore smartly “over-invest” at the position?

The 2022 draft has many talented cornerbacks. With 10 selections throughout all three days, the Ravens could opt to start somewhat of a youth movement in their cornerback room by drafting three at the position instead drafting two and potentially signing a veteran in free agency.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ravens trade back to get more swings at 2022 draft class

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Baltimore has been a team that values quality selections in the draft. However, they’ve also shown that they like have many swings at different prospects, which has worked for them in the past.

During the 2022 draft they could trade back at some point and obtain a few more draft picks in order to stock up on more players. They could then use the extra selections on multiple positions, including along the offensive line to give quarterback Lamar Jackson more help.

– Steve Rudden

Baltimore selects C Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Baltimore could use insurance on an offense line that has seen All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley miss the majority of the 2021 season as well as the loss of center Bradley Bozeman in free agency. While it’s not an “exciting pick,” Linderbaum would be a great addition to protect QB Lamar Jackson when he drops back to pass.

While he might not be the best scheme for the Ravens’ offense, he is by far and away the best center prospect in the class. Where he gets selected remains a mystery, but Linderbaum could be an option in a trade back scenario or even in the second round if he lasts that long.

– Robert Sobus