Presidential Election

Hunter Biden assistant believed Joe Biden would cover legal fees tied to business deals: 2019 email

By Timothy Nerozzi
 2 days ago

Hunter Biden’s assistant said it was her “understanding” that Joe Biden would temporarily cover his business debts of up to $800,000, according to a 2019 email. Katie Dodge, Hunter’s then-assistant, emailed Virginia-based Global DEEZ bookkeeping firm founder Linda Shapero in January 2019. In her email discussing debts and bills racked up...

Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
AOL Corp

New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions

Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
Biden Granddaughter Naomi's White House Wedding Reception Is Scheduled for November

Naomi Biden's White House wedding celebration to longtime love Peter Neal is "still in the planning stages" — but it does have a date: Nov. 19, 2022. "The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
MarketRealist

Fact Check: Has Joe Biden Had COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic seems far from over, with new variants popping up and cases soaring. Several members of Joe Biden's administration have been infected with coronavirus in 2022. Article continues below advertisement. The most recent addition to that list is vice president Kamala Harris. Has Biden had COVID-19? Biden hasn't...
creators.com

Media Collusion of Hunter Biden/Joe Biden Bombshell Story

About three weeks before the 2020 election, the New York Post published a bombshell, election-changing story about presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, that, if true, derailed Joe Biden's claim to know nothing about his son's multimillion-dollar influence peddling. The Post claimed: "Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe...
