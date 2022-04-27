ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California man allegedly posed as girl online to lure more than 80 minors into recording sex acts

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

A California man has been arrested for pretending to be a young girl online as part of a perverted scheme he used to lure at least 80 minors into making pornographic content.

When Carl Davis logged online, he did not log in as a 24-year-old man — instead, he took on the persona of an 11-year-old girl named Lizzy. Sacramento Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann said it was part of a larger effort to groom children, most of them between the ages of 6 and 13, and trick them into recording sex acts with their siblings and other kids.

An investigation was launched into Davis after the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The months-long probe allowed authorities to get a search warrant for Davis’ home in December 2021, where they uncovered video that show children engaged in sexual acts.

Grassmann said they did not have enough evidence at that time to arrest him, but confiscated all of his electronic devices.

“Over the last several months, we have forensically analyzed all of those and have identified 80 different victims and an additional 15 to 20 internationally, which we have not identified yet.” he continued, adding that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is working to identify the remaining children from other countries.

Authorities believe Grassmann reached out to his victims starting in late 2020 and continued through the end of 2021. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to jail records.

In wake of his arrest, deputies urged parents to discuss internet safety with their children and to be vigilant about who they speak with online.

“Every electronic device connected to the internet is like an open window to the entire world,” he warned. “You have no idea who is talking to your child.”

