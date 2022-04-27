Jonathan Taylor is the highest-ranked Big Ten RB since 2014 by PFF
In his time with the Wisconsin Badgers, Jonathan Taylor was truly special. He set numerous program and NCAA records, as well as carried the Badgers’ offense for three seasons.
The back-to-back Doak Walker Award winner was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the highest-graded Big Ten running back in a season since 2014. It is no surprise to see Taylor’s 2018 season have this high of a grade, as the former Badger rushed for over 2,100 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Listed behind Taylor is Michigan RB Hassan Haskins, who earned a 91.2 grade for his outstanding performance last season.
