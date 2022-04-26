City Council finalizes award of retail liquor license

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council gave its final approval Monday night to Get Bent, LLC, awarding it the city’s only available retail liquor license.

The governing body, including Mayor Patrick Collins, voted 7-2 on the recommendation the Committee of the Whole made the week prior. An amendment to the motion was also added, which requires the applicant to provide proof of a full certificate of occupancy by Dec. 31 or else the license reverts back to the city.

While the mayor did not specify a reason for his “no” vote, council member Tom Segrave said he didn’t vote with the majority because he felt the developer’s project did not align with the parameters set for the retail liquor license.

Qualifications included using all aspects of the license, restoring an area or building that is blighted and working under a faster-paced timeline. Segrave said although The Railspur met the timing criteria, and it would be located on the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor, it was not taking on the challenge of revitalizing an historic building.

Other council members said the recipients were providing just what residents desired.

“When I saw the presentation by Get Bent, I was reverted back to things I constantly hear from families in Cheyenne: ‘What are we doing for younger people?’” council member Ken Esquibel said. “And this concept appeared to me that it was one that was really going to bring younger people back down to downtown Cheyenne.”

Owners of Get Bent plan on using the license to transform the West Edge Collective building at 707 W. Lincolnway into a modern coffee house by day turned high-energy bar at night. The Railspur project will feature handcrafted cuisine from local food trucks, a package liquor store, and an outdoor space for events and music.

They were one of nine applicants left in the running for the license after Town and Country Supermarket Liquors and Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub withdrew from consideration. City Council members continually expressed how difficult it was to decide on just one proposal as entrepreneurs introduced their vision for breweries, entertainment spaces and boutiques – but just one could get the license.

This was due to the restrictions set by state law, which are based on population. The city of Cheyenne only saw its population increase enough to receive one additional retail liquor license this year.

Applicants, governing officials and community members all shared their frustrations with the stipulation, and said it wouldn’t be ignored. The City Council referred a resolution to the Finance Committee through its consent agenda that declared the municipalities of Laramie County agreed the current state statutes regarding the designation of liquor licenses are stifling economic growth. It further requests the Wyoming Legislature and its committees review, consider and adopt modifications to the laws.

A few entrepreneurs hoping to receive the license shared their support, but so did the developers of The Railspur.

“We will continue to stand with our colleagues in support for reform of these licenses moving forward,” Get Bent Manager Chad Willett said. “And I do applaud the council for the resolution, and really fighting that good fight.”