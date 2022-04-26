ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

City Council finalizes award of retail liquor license

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joNW8_0fLu9kit00

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council gave its final approval Monday night to Get Bent, LLC, awarding it the city’s only available retail liquor license.

The governing body, including Mayor Patrick Collins, voted 7-2 on the recommendation the Committee of the Whole made the week prior. An amendment to the motion was also added, which requires the applicant to provide proof of a full certificate of occupancy by Dec. 31 or else the license reverts back to the city.

While the mayor did not specify a reason for his “no” vote, council member Tom Segrave said he didn’t vote with the majority because he felt the developer’s project did not align with the parameters set for the retail liquor license.

Qualifications included using all aspects of the license, restoring an area or building that is blighted and working under a faster-paced timeline. Segrave said although The Railspur met the timing criteria, and it would be located on the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor, it was not taking on the challenge of revitalizing an historic building.

Other council members said the recipients were providing just what residents desired.

“When I saw the presentation by Get Bent, I was reverted back to things I constantly hear from families in Cheyenne: ‘What are we doing for younger people?’” council member Ken Esquibel said. “And this concept appeared to me that it was one that was really going to bring younger people back down to downtown Cheyenne.”

Owners of Get Bent plan on using the license to transform the West Edge Collective building at 707 W. Lincolnway into a modern coffee house by day turned high-energy bar at night. The Railspur project will feature handcrafted cuisine from local food trucks, a package liquor store, and an outdoor space for events and music.

They were one of nine applicants left in the running for the license after Town and Country Supermarket Liquors and Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub withdrew from consideration. City Council members continually expressed how difficult it was to decide on just one proposal as entrepreneurs introduced their vision for breweries, entertainment spaces and boutiques – but just one could get the license.

This was due to the restrictions set by state law, which are based on population. The city of Cheyenne only saw its population increase enough to receive one additional retail liquor license this year.

Applicants, governing officials and community members all shared their frustrations with the stipulation, and said it wouldn’t be ignored. The City Council referred a resolution to the Finance Committee through its consent agenda that declared the municipalities of Laramie County agreed the current state statutes regarding the designation of liquor licenses are stifling economic growth. It further requests the Wyoming Legislature and its committees review, consider and adopt modifications to the laws.

A few entrepreneurs hoping to receive the license shared their support, but so did the developers of The Railspur.

“We will continue to stand with our colleagues in support for reform of these licenses moving forward,” Get Bent Manager Chad Willett said. “And I do applaud the council for the resolution, and really fighting that good fight.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Council approves new Casper police building

Casper will move forward with the $8 million purchase of a downtown office building to serve as the city's new police headquarters, following a vote Tuesday evening from city council. Council members voted unanimously in favor of the sale, with the exception of Kyle Gamroth, who was not present at the special meeting. It should take between two and three years to renovate the office building and complete the transition,...
CASPER, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Questions Raised About Laramie County Republican Delegates

During the Wyoming Republican Party’s Executive Committee meeting on March 28, 2022, a Laramie County precinct person raised concerns and questioned whether delegates to the state convention had been properly nominated and elected at the Laramie County Convention. Concerns were raised that the Laramie County Convention had not followed...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Liquors#The Cheyenne City Council
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
117
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy