ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

For the Record

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

April 23

5:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wooten Road in Athens in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the man.

6:12 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for a report of a motorcycle/ATV riding in the yards of the complex. Deputies patrolled the area, and sat stationary in the area, but did not observe any of the alleged issues reported.

6:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens in reference to a woman outside yelling at herself. The woman left the property prior to deputies’ arrival.

6:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Movies Ten in Nelsonville in reference to a possible drug deal. Deputies patrolled the area but found none of the described vehicles.

7 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Scatter Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a third-party domestic violence incident. Deputies spoke with several subjects at the given address that did not observe the suspects or the complainant in the area. The report was unfounded.

8:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens in reference to a dispute. On scene, deputies were able to separate the parties, and provide a ride for one involved party.

9:03 p.m. -The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for an attempt to locate a missing juvenile believed to be in the area. Deputies patrolled the area in an attempt to locate, with no success.

9:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road, The Plains, in reference to assist with a transport of a woman in mental distress. Deputies arrived on scene, and the woman was transported to O’Bleness for an evaluation.

11:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a suspicious person complaint. The area was patrolled, but deputies did not make contact with anyone. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken.

April 24

5:54 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded West Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone. Units resumed patrol.

8:17 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Mansfield Road, Athens, on a lockout. Dispatch advised the caller accidentally locked himself out of his residence and is having trouble getting inside due to a recent surgery. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to assist.

8:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville for a report of vehicles partially blocking the roadway. Deputies tagged the vehicles for removal and resumed patrol.

8:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated a woman was on his property and refused to leave. Deputies spoke to the woman and advised her she needed to leave the property. The woman’s friend came to the scene to pick her up. No further action was needed.

10:14 a.m. — A female came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a custody dispute. Contact was made with the other involved party and the matter was resolved.

10:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a criminal damaging report. The caller stated somebody pried open the storage container doors on his friend’s camper. A report was taken.

10:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to Diamond Brick Road, Nelsonville, for an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure, then resumed patrol.

10:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in Chauncey for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individual. Units resumed patrol.

11:26 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Armitage Road bike path access point in Athens on a report of two individuals engaging in intercourse in the open. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any persons engaging in that type of activity.

11:42 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dean Road in Glouster on a trespass / property line dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant, who was advised the matter was civil and to speak to his attorney for further assistance.

11:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville for a report of a syringe on the side of the roadway. Deputies collected the syringe and safely disposed of it.

1:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action was needed.

2:38 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road in The Plains on a report of an open door to a structure. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the structure, secured it, and returned to patrol.

3:03 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a theft that occurred on Sand Rock Road in Amesville. A report was taken.

3:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield in reference to a drug overdose. On scene, the woman was woken up, but refused medical treatment. Deputies seized drug paraphernalia and returned to patrol.

3:24 p.m. — Deputies handled a motor vehicle theft call over the phone. The case is under investigation.

3:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find the person.

3:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Glouster Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred in Athens County. The case is under investigation.

5:20 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Clinton Street in The Plains on a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described vehicle.

5:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a third-party complaint of domestic violence. Deputies responded to the scene and determined that the complaint was unfounded.

5:49 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains on a report of a female having mental health issues. The female was transported to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.

6:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dean Road in Glouster for a neighbor dispute. On scene, deputies separated the parties. No further action needed.

7:29 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a child custody dispute at a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies responded and spoke with the involved parents. The child was released to the custodial parent.

11:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the caller advised that an unknown subject was captured on their surveillance security system walking around exterior of their home. Security footage was watched, but no positive identification could be made. No further action taken.

Comments / 0

Related
Athens Messenger

Athens County land transfers

Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values Tena Thompson, 5.16 acres on Jacksonville Road, Millfield, to Allen P. Jonas, $62,500. Sylvia J. Abbott, Ellen D. LeTourneau, et al., 53 Morris Ave., Athens, to Daniel J. Lyne and Donna B. Lussier Lyne, $160,000. William S. Loftis, 2209 Mineral Road, New Marshfield, to Lore W....
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Prosecutor and sheriff offices join new drug task force

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, has joined a new multi-county drug task force. Southeastern S.T.R.I.K.E. IV (Suppression Through Rural, Interstate, Knowledgeable Enforcement) is composed of the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s office in Athens County as well as more than a dozen law enforcement agencies spanning Washington, Noble, Morgan, Monroe and Noble counties. The group also includes the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and local partners, Nelsonville Police Department and Glouster Police Department. ...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Students and employers connect at Tri-County event

NELSONVILLE — When Jacksonville native, Alycia Nichols, was a little girl, her dream was to grow up and become a professional firefighter. Thanks to Tri-County Career Center’s recent Employment Extravaganza, Nichols’ childhood dream was able to take one giant step toward finally becoming a reality. On Thursday, the school held this annual event, which connects senior class members with representatives from several local business. The school’s objective was to help...
NELSONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Glouster, OH
City
Nelsonville, OH
City
New Marshfield, OH
City
Chauncey, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Plains, OH
Crime & Safety
City
The Plains, OH
Athens Messenger

Alleged shooting toward home results in felony indictment

LOGAN – A Nelsonville man who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a state Route 278 residence last September is facing a felony charge in Hocking County Common Pleas Court. Jeff D. Williams, 58, was indicted earlier this year on a second-degree felony charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone. Williams had previously listed an address on Jones Road...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Commissioners hear about new crime task force

The Athens County Commissioners received an update Thursday from sheriff Rodney Smith on the sheriff’s office leaving one task force and joining another. Sheriff Smith informed the commissioners that the sheriff’s office had pulled out of the South Central Major Crimes Task Force and joined the Suppression Through Rural, Interstate, Knowledgeable Enforcement task force. “What it (joining the task force) does with addition of the the newly created position the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Subway#Sandstone Apartments#Vore Ridge Road
Athens Messenger

Superintendent search narrows down to three

ALBANY -The three finalists for the Alexander Local Schools superintendent position were in Albany, Monday evening, to give the pubic a chance to meet them and to answer some questions. The three finalists are Bill Francis, director of elementary education at Morgan Local Schools; Kara Bolin, the principal at Athens Middle School and Will Hampton, superintendent in the Marietta City School District. Francis is a native of Tuppers Plains, in...
ALBANY, OH
Athens Messenger

Arrests made, investigation continues into series of thefts

NEW MARSHFIELD- The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Thursday executed a search warrant at 5215 Gun Club Road, New Marshfield, which resulted in several arrests. Deputies and detectives had been investigating a series of thefts that occurred in Alexander Township and the surrounding area when the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding the location of a stolen Polaris Ranger. Deputies responded to the reported address and located what appeared to be the stolen Polaris, covered by a tarp and tree branches.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Three Things to Know - Saturday

NELSONVILLE — The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District has announced the upcoming Spring Recycling Days for 2022. The events are scheduled beginning on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to -1 p.m. at the Hocking County Fairgrounds and the following Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. The types of materials accepted has expanded this year to include gently used household materials to be donated to Restore and New to You, both resale shops which benefit our region and medical equipment which will be distributed locally.
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
610
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy