For the Record

April 23

5:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wooten Road in Athens in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the man.

6:12 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for a report of a motorcycle/ATV riding in the yards of the complex. Deputies patrolled the area, and sat stationary in the area, but did not observe any of the alleged issues reported.

6:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens in reference to a woman outside yelling at herself. The woman left the property prior to deputies’ arrival.

6:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Movies Ten in Nelsonville in reference to a possible drug deal. Deputies patrolled the area but found none of the described vehicles.

7 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Scatter Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a third-party domestic violence incident. Deputies spoke with several subjects at the given address that did not observe the suspects or the complainant in the area. The report was unfounded.

8:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens in reference to a dispute. On scene, deputies were able to separate the parties, and provide a ride for one involved party.

9:03 p.m. -The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for an attempt to locate a missing juvenile believed to be in the area. Deputies patrolled the area in an attempt to locate, with no success.

9:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road, The Plains, in reference to assist with a transport of a woman in mental distress. Deputies arrived on scene, and the woman was transported to O’Bleness for an evaluation.

11:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a suspicious person complaint. The area was patrolled, but deputies did not make contact with anyone. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken.

April 24

5:54 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded West Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone. Units resumed patrol.

8:17 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Mansfield Road, Athens, on a lockout. Dispatch advised the caller accidentally locked himself out of his residence and is having trouble getting inside due to a recent surgery. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to assist.

8:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville for a report of vehicles partially blocking the roadway. Deputies tagged the vehicles for removal and resumed patrol.

8:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated a woman was on his property and refused to leave. Deputies spoke to the woman and advised her she needed to leave the property. The woman’s friend came to the scene to pick her up. No further action was needed.

10:14 a.m. — A female came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a custody dispute. Contact was made with the other involved party and the matter was resolved.

10:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a criminal damaging report. The caller stated somebody pried open the storage container doors on his friend’s camper. A report was taken.

10:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to Diamond Brick Road, Nelsonville, for an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure, then resumed patrol.

10:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in Chauncey for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individual. Units resumed patrol.

11:26 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Armitage Road bike path access point in Athens on a report of two individuals engaging in intercourse in the open. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any persons engaging in that type of activity.

11:42 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dean Road in Glouster on a trespass / property line dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant, who was advised the matter was civil and to speak to his attorney for further assistance.

11:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville for a report of a syringe on the side of the roadway. Deputies collected the syringe and safely disposed of it.

1:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action was needed.

2:38 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road in The Plains on a report of an open door to a structure. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the structure, secured it, and returned to patrol.

3:03 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a theft that occurred on Sand Rock Road in Amesville. A report was taken.

3:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield in reference to a drug overdose. On scene, the woman was woken up, but refused medical treatment. Deputies seized drug paraphernalia and returned to patrol.

3:24 p.m. — Deputies handled a motor vehicle theft call over the phone. The case is under investigation.

3:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find the person.

3:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Glouster Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred in Athens County. The case is under investigation.

5:20 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Clinton Street in The Plains on a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described vehicle.

5:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a third-party complaint of domestic violence. Deputies responded to the scene and determined that the complaint was unfounded.

5:49 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains on a report of a female having mental health issues. The female was transported to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.

6:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dean Road in Glouster for a neighbor dispute. On scene, deputies separated the parties. No further action needed.

7:29 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a child custody dispute at a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies responded and spoke with the involved parents. The child was released to the custodial parent.

11:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the caller advised that an unknown subject was captured on their surveillance security system walking around exterior of their home. Security footage was watched, but no positive identification could be made. No further action taken.