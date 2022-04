Cinnaholic will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Spring with $1 cinnamon rolls from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 6. Located at 6525 N. Grand Parkway W., Ste. 220, the plant-based bakery is locally owned by Hanan Abu-Sada and Mazen Qasem, and will offer create-your-own cinnamon rolls in addition to other sweet treats ranging from scratch brownies and cookies to edible cookie dough. Additionally, all Cinnaholic products are baked fresh and are 100% vegan, dairy- and lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free. 832-422-3324. www.cinnaholicspring.com.

SPRING, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO