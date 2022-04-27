ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ideal Draft Scenarios for the Browns | Draft on Tap

clevelandbrowns.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Zegura and Dane Brugler breakdown ideal scenarios for the...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
Cleveland.com

A domed stadium for Browns? A kicker in NFL Draft 2022? Risking the future? Hey, Terry

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the NFL Draft this weekend, Browns fans have lots of questions about their team. Hey, Terry: I believe at some point in the next few years, the Haslams will begin talking about the need for a new domed stadium – especially if Deshaun Watson helps get the Browns to the Super Bowl. If so, would you prefer it to be built near downtown or in a suburb? – Tim O’Hara.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

The perfect NFL Draft for the Cleveland Browns in 2022

If I had my way, this is what the Cleveland Browns draft would look like. In a perfect world, this is how the 2022 NFL Draft would go. That’s what I want everyone to remember. This isn’t a draft of what the team will do, but if the Lords of the Pigskin and Gods of the Gridiron could agree to give the Browns the perfect draft possible, for the picks they already have, this is what it should look like.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Hints At More Browns Drama To Be Revealed

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the Cleveland Browns to join the Los Angeles Rams. It turned out to be a good decision after winning Super Bowl LVI. However, his career took another twist after suffering an ACL injury. Beckham could have been the game’s MVP if not for that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft April 28

The 2022 NFL Draft is here and it is time to look at what may happen. Here is the 2021 NFL Mock Draft April 28. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, DL, Georgia. It is rumored that the Jaguars are arguing over who to take. General Manager Trent Baalke wants Walker so that may be the pick. He will aid the Jaguars’ pass rush across from Josh Allen.
NFL
Cleveland.com

The receiver the Browns should trade up to get and more NFL Draft talk with Tim Bielik: Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL Draft gets underway in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The Browns don’t have a pick, but their fans will be watching closely to see how things fall. Cleveland.com’s resident draft expert, Tim Bielik, joined Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe to preview the draft and go over his latest 7-round Browns mock. He advocates for them to trade up from No. 44 and take a receiver and explains why. He also tells us some other receivers to watch, his favorite sleepers, the kicker he wants and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Report: Texans exploring trade to acquire another top-10 pick

The Houston Texans are exploring a trade to obtain a second top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans hold the No. 3 and No. 13 selections ahead of Thursday's first round. If the right player is available, the AFC South club is prepared to move its No. 13 pick to acquire the prospect, Schefter reports.
HOUSTON, TX

