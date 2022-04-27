Ideal Draft Scenarios for the Browns | Draft on Tap

If I had my way, this is what the Cleveland Browns draft would look like. In a perfect world, this is how the 2022 NFL Draft would go. That’s what I want everyone to remember. This isn’t a draft of what the team will do, but if the Lords of the Pigskin and Gods of the Gridiron could agree to give the Browns the perfect draft possible, for the picks they already have, this is what it should look like.

