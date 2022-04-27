Ideal Draft Scenarios for the Browns | Draft on Tap

Four years ago, the Cleveland Browns made Baker Mayfield the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Now they’re trying to unload him. More than a month after acquiring Deshaun Watson, Cleveland has yet to move Mayfield. At this juncture, any potential suitors may wait to see if they draft a quarterback instead.
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell kick-start a new era at the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night. This moment has been months in the making for a new regime hell-bent on turning things around for a franchise that has missed the postseason in back-to-back years.
The New England Patriots came into the 2022 offseason with a few clear needs. One of them was upgrading at the wide receiver spot, providing Mac Jones the weapons needed for him to take that next step in his development. A trade for N’Keal Harry has been rumored for quite some time and the Dallas Cowboys might be a potential landing spot.
The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the NFL Draft this weekend, Browns fans have lots of questions about their team. Hey, Terry: I believe at some point in the next few years, the Haslams will begin talking about the need for a new domed stadium – especially if Deshaun Watson helps get the Browns to the Super Bowl. If so, would you prefer it to be built near downtown or in a suburb? – Tim O’Hara.
Tytus Howard is a rare breed. The former Alabama State tackle is currently the most recent Houston Texans first-round pick despite entering the fourth year of his career. Such is life when a coach doubles up as general manager and makes “Childhood’s End” type deals to fix roster holes.
The Athletic’s Final Mock draft, written by Cleveland Browns beat writer Zac Jackson, doesn’t forecast a trade into the first round, but after perusing the scribe’s 7-round selections, I couldn’t help but feel Round 1 excitement. The Browns are expected to go with either a defensive...
If I had my way, this is what the Cleveland Browns draft would look like. In a perfect world, this is how the 2022 NFL Draft would go. That’s what I want everyone to remember. This isn’t a draft of what the team will do, but if the Lords of the Pigskin and Gods of the Gridiron could agree to give the Browns the perfect draft possible, for the picks they already have, this is what it should look like.
It is a matter of when, not if, Baker Mayfield will be a member of a new franchise in the NFL. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns went from franchise quarterback to an uncertain future rather quickly this offseason. There were some...
The Houston Texans have two of the first 13 picks in the NFL Draft, but they are not expected to target a quarterback. That could mean they have genuine confidence in Davis Mills, but they are reportedly keeping tabs on a couple of veterans as well. Jeff Howe of The...
The Cleveland Browns and new quarterback Deshaun Watson may not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that did not stop NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell from speaking about the controversy surrounding the newest signal-caller on Lake Erie. In an interview prior to announcing the first round of...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here. But this year’s gathering will be far different from what Browns fans are used to. The Browns aren’t scheduled to pick until No. 44 after they used their first-round pick, No. 13, as part of the price to get Deshaun Watson from the Texans. They didn’t have first-round picks in 2008 and 2019.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the Cleveland Browns to join the Los Angeles Rams. It turned out to be a good decision after winning Super Bowl LVI. However, his career took another twist after suffering an ACL injury. Beckham could have been the game’s MVP if not for that...
The 2022 NFL Draft is here and it is time to look at what may happen. Here is the 2021 NFL Mock Draft April 28. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, DL, Georgia. It is rumored that the Jaguars are arguing over who to take. General Manager Trent Baalke wants Walker so that may be the pick. He will aid the Jaguars’ pass rush across from Josh Allen.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL Draft gets underway in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The Browns don’t have a pick, but their fans will be watching closely to see how things fall. Cleveland.com’s resident draft expert, Tim Bielik, joined Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe to preview the draft and go over his latest 7-round Browns mock. He advocates for them to trade up from No. 44 and take a receiver and explains why. He also tells us some other receivers to watch, his favorite sleepers, the kicker he wants and more.
The Houston Texans are exploring a trade to obtain a second top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans hold the No. 3 and No. 13 selections ahead of Thursday's first round. If the right player is available, the AFC South club is prepared to move its No. 13 pick to acquire the prospect, Schefter reports.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns media personality Nathan Zegura will replace Doug Dieken as the Browns color commentator alongside Jim Donovan in the newly named “Doug Dieken Radio Booth.’’. In addition, nine-year NFL veteran and three-time Super Bowl winner Jerod Cherry, a resident of the Cleveland area since...
Jordan Davis will forever be linked to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Using the 13th overall pick the Browns traded March 18 to the Houston Texans in the Watson deal, the Philadelphia Eagles chose Georgia defensive tackle Davis on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Eagles...
