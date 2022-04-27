Everton v Chelsea: Who makes your Toffees XI?

Chelsea earned a point away from home at Manchester United as they keep their sights set on a top four finish. The Blues dominated the first half against the Red Devils, but were unable to make the most of their chances in front of goal. Marcos Alonso put Chelsea in...
THOMAS TUCHEL is hopeful three key players will be fit to face Manchester United on Thursday. Chelsea travel to Old Trafford following a hard fought 1-0 win over West Ham at the weekend. Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are long-term absentees, and Tuchel confirmed Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with an...
MANCHESTER UNITED are leading the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports. The 23-year-old has had a productive season with 16 goals in 28 appearances. That has sparked interest in Osimhen from several clubs in the Premier League with United tabling an £84million bid, report La Repubblica....
If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that his side were lucky to draw against Chelsea on Thursday night. The Blues had a handful of chances but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly responded to Marcos Alonso's opener to see Man United steal a point at Old Trafford. Speaking after the match, via...
Manchester United was in jeopardy of losing a third straight match, but a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo gave his slumping squad a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Chelsea dominated possession Thursday and took 21 shots compared to just six from United. Despite the offensive onslaught, Chelsea didn't get on the scoreboard until Marcos Alonso blasted a volley past United's David de Gea an hour into the match.
Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner. Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku. Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have all kept their place in the starting XI, forming real chemistry in recent weeks. The...
MANCHESTER, England, April 28 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo showed his continued class in front of goal by cancelling out Marcos Alonso's opener for a dominant Chelsea side in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Thursday. It was another night of mediocrity from Ralf Rangnick's United...
Jurgen Klopp signed a contract extension with Liverpool on Thursday. The new paperwork will keep the popular manager at Anfield until 2026, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also committed to longer terms with the club. Klopp and his coaching team were contracted until...
Following his departure from Manchester City at the end of a historic season that saw the Blues win each of the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield, Vincent Kompany announced his departure after a 11-year spell in the east side of Manchester. The former Belgium international went...
Jurgen Klopp faces yet another decision over how much to rotate his side, particularly the attack, as Liverpool continue their attack on four fronts for the 2021/22 season.With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, the Reds go hunting European glory on Wednesday when they host Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg, with the Spanish side definite underdogs - they’re seventh in La Liga - but knowing they are capable of springing upsets after Unai Emery’s team knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich.LIVE! Follow coverage of Liverpool’s clash against Villarreal with our blogLiverpool have seen off Inter Milan...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are Manchester United's only representatives in a combined XI with Chelsea based on statistics this season. United and Chelsea are set to go head to head in the Premier League at Old Trafford, with the hosts in desperate need of three points on Thursday night to keep their faint top-four hopes alive.
Marcos Alonso's sublime volley was cancelled out as Cristiano Ronaldo prevented Chelsea getting all three points as they drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford. It was a dominant first half from the Blues, but there was no goal to show for their efforts. Kai Havertz came closest after N'Golo Kante had slotted him in behind a shaky Red Devils defence, only to be denied by David De Gea.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
Barcelona will turn to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, 28, in their search for a striker. The Belgium centre-forward is believed to be Barca's 'plan C' after moves for Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, 33, were thwarted. (Marca) Manchester City may consider the sale of 31-year-old Algeria forward Riyad...
Frank Lampard is determined to stay at Everton, even if they are relegated to the Championship, and has vowed to do everything in his power to take them back to where he believes they belong.Everton have been ever-presents in the top flight since 1951 but are threatened with a first demotion in 71 years after dropping into the bottom three of the Premier League on Sunday.They could be five points from safety before Lampard, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract when he was appointed in January, faces his former club Chelsea on Sunday.But if they do go down, he wants...
Brendan Rodgers insisted Leicester would put thoughts of a possible first European final to one side to focus fully on Sunday’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League.Next Thursday the Foxes will play for a place in the Europa Conference League final after a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the semi-final first leg this week, a match in which they were disappointed not to take further advantage of the opportunities they created.It is a tantalising prospect and the Europa League ticket on offer to the tournament winners is Leicester’s only realistic chance of securing European football for next...
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Chelsea in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in...
