Public Safety

Mom captures terrifying moment shots were fired near a youth baseball game

The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago

Lori Ferguson captured the panic in the air as the sound of gunshots rang from the parking lot of a youth baseball game in South Carolina.

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
CBS Chicago

Youth baseball players hit ground at St. Rita High School field as gunshots ring out steps away

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly two dozen gunshots rang out Thursday afternoon within easy earshot of a freshman baseball game in progress at St. Rita of Cascia High School on the Southwest Side.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Gamechanger app video shows the baseball game between the St. Rita Freshman Mustangs and Marmion Academy in progress when 23 shots ring out. A track meet was also going on at St. Rita at the time.When the gunshots ring out, several young players drop right down where they were area on the diamond.St. Rita freshman baseball coach Brendan Garrett said in...
CHICAGO, IL
