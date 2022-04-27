ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign up For The Fun ‘Kids Bowl Free’ Summer Program in Texarkana

By Lisa Lindsey
 2 days ago
Summer is on the way and it can get a little boring for kids when they aren't signed up for summer activities and camps. Keep all the kids active and entertained this summer and sign them up for the Kids Bowl Free program. Bowling centers around the country...

Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

SPAR once again offering free summer camp

SHREVEPORT, La. - The school year is winding down and if you're looking for something to keep the kids occupied, look no more. As always, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) has you covered with a free eight week structured summer camp. SPAR’s summer camp activities include structured recreation with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CASA Colorful 5k Saturday In Texarkana Arkansas

The CASA Colorful 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana Arkansas. The CASA colorful 5k is a family-friendly event for kids and adults of all ages, Early registration for the race is going on now here through April 22. Here are the details on the individual classes that are taking place at the CASA Colorful 5K.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Celebrate Tex-Rep With Their Free Annual Season Reveal Party Thursday

We are so fortunate to have the Texarkana Repertory Company in our town. They bring so many great shows we have the chance to enjoy every year. This year is no different. This tradition had to take a break for a couple of years because of Covid but the Reveal Party is back. This is where you'll find out what productions are in store for us this season and meet the people that make this all happen.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kids
Society
Relationships
Mysterious Critter Spotted on Texas Ring Camera

We live in a world of security cameras if big brother is not watching someone else probably will be. Unfortunately, that's the world we live in today. Sometimes these high-tech cameras will pick up something that will leave you scratching your head. Such was the case earlier this week when...
AUSTIN, TX
Check Out These 7 Cool Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend

From great live music from some awesome local bands to the big Scout o Rama you will find 7 awesome things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Scout-O-Rama is tomorrow at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. If you want to get your kids involved in Scouts this is your chance to see what being a scout is all about.
TEXARKANA, TX
