ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Video: Car crashes into Albuquerque school bus, throws students out of seats

By Allison Giron, Kim Vallez, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhEsV_0fLtTN0q00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. ( KRQE ) – New video released by the Albuquerque Police Department shows the chaotic and terrifying moment when a car crashed into a school bus in February, causing it to roll over onto its side and sending children flying into the air.

In slow motion, the video shows the moment the car hit the center of the bus, which was packed with middle school students from George I. Sanchez Community Collaborative School.

11th anniversary of April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak

WARNING : This video may be hard to watch for some viewers.

The students can be seen talking and laughing one minute, then piled on top of each other the next, unable to get up. The impact was so great that kids were thrown from one side of the bus to the other.

It then shows the bus driver and kids on board trying to get free, but they are rattled and confused. Some suffered serious injuries. One girl had a broken pelvis. Another boy, who seconds earlier was walking down the aisle, was thrown so hard he was unable to get up.

The bus driver crawls over the seats to help the kids who are trying desperately to get out. Some of the kids immediately call their parents while others crawl out of the window. The rest crawl out of the emergency door.

It wasn’t long before bystanders arrived to help. The video shows the victims onboard slowly making their way off the bus with help from people who saw the crash. One injured boy remained stuck aboard the bus until people came to his aid and got him out.

Pigeon Forge Airbnb party leaves property with $5,000 worth of damages

According to a spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools, there were 23 students on board at the time of the crash. Seven students on board and the bus driver were sent to the hospital for injuries. According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old suffered a pelvic fracture and a 13-year-old suffered a femur fracture – both injuries requiring surgery.

The driver of the car that hit the bus was Mario Perez. He is facing two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle. The District Attorney’s Office says those charges were filed by the officer. More charges related to the other kids could be added once it makes its way through their office to District Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

Heroic Driver Whisks Students Off School Bus Moments Before It Bursts Into Flames.

It was a normal morning in March, and school bus driver Sondra Artis had just picked up the last student on her route. As she headed towards Surry County Schools in Virginia, the driver noticed a pungent burning odor in the air. Frowning, Sondra wiped at the windshield to see if it was fogging up from condensation, or if it was smoke. When a student asked her what was wrong, she did her best to hide her growing worry.
SURRY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#Krqe
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
WSFA

Arrest in stabbing at Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday morning at an area high school. The suspect is identified as Kishaundra Williams, 16, of Montgomery. She was found on scene, taken into custody and charged with attempted...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy