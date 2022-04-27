ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt amid Backlash over His Christian Faith

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Marvel fans are calling for Chris Pratt to be replaced as Star-Lord in the MCU, but the Guardians of the Galaxy director is coming to his defense. For years Chris Pratt has faced accusations...

epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has set a new world record

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hasn't even been released yet, but it's already smashing records in a way that would make Star Lord proud. The Marvel movie's director James Gunn has revealed on Twitter that the production has managed to snatch a new World Record thanks to the hard work of the film's makeup team.
epicstream.com

Marvel Fans Reignite Movement to Oust Chris Pratt from the MCU

Chris Pratt continues his streak as Marvel fans' "least favorite Chris" after his alleged homophobic views became the subject of controversy yet again. To those unaware, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been facing allegations since 2019 after fans learned that the church he attends "espouses" views that are against the LGBTQ+ community. It even got him into a brief dispute with The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page who called out Pratt during the height of the issue.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2 Footage Finally Debunks Tom Cruise Superior Iron Man Rumor

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom was rocked to its very core when rumors of Tom Cruise joining the franchise began circulating in 2020. According to reports from various scoopers, the Mission Impossible actor is set to play a variant of Tony Stark in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
ComicBook

Mark Ruffalo, James Gunn, and More Celebrate Marvel and DC on National Superhero Day

Happy National Superhero Day! Today is April 28th, which means comic book fans are taking to social media to honor their favorites from Marvel, DC, and more. We've seen some companies take the holiday to the next level, for example, Sony and Marvel released a brand new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that features all three Spider-Mans. In addition to fans, many big names in comic book films are also celebrating their favorite characters today. Hulk star Mark Ruffalo honored his character on Twitter and Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, posted some fun behind-the-scenes photos. Before checking out some of the tweets in honor of National Superhero Day, here's some big Marvel news that hit the Internet yesterday...
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Wrap Gift Seemingly Reveals Groot’s New Appearance

There was a time, following the firing of James Gunn, and before the rehiring of James Gunn, when the question of whether or not we would ever see the Guardians of the Galaxy again in live action was a legitimate concern. Now, however, we’re in the middle of a Guardians of the Galaxy Renaissance, with the characters getting the long-delayed third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, a new Disney World roller coaster, and even a holiday special. Director James Gunn recently teased this latter project with some Christmas ornaments that give a look at the stars of the show including a somewhat different looking Groot.
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt Faces Homophobic Accusations Anew Following Thor 4 Trailer's Release

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is easily one of the most likable personalities in Hollywood which is quite baffling how he's been dragged in several controversies over the last couple of years. If you may recall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was accused of homophobia after claims surfaced...
ComicBook

Josh Brolin Reveals He Turned Down Major Jurassic World Role

Josh Brolin is best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cable in Deadpool 2, and so much more. From The Goonies to No Country For Old Men, Brolin has been a major staple in cinema for decades. Currently, the actor is promoting his new Amazon show, Outer Range. During the press tour, Brolin has been talking about some of the roles he almost got or turned down, including Zack Snyder's Batman. While chatting with the Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz, Brolin revealed he was also asked to be a part of another huge franchise. The actor turned down the role of Owen Grady in Jurassic World, which ended up going to Chris Pratt.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals New Promo Art of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Team-Up

Thor: Love and Thunder just released a brilliant new trailer that reveals exactly what Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been up to during Marvel Studios' Phase Four. The trailer also gives us our first look at Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Even though we didn't get to see the two Thor's teaming up during the first look at the film, there has been a bunch of promo art that has been floating around the internet of the duo teaming up. Now, in a comic book-inspired promo poster, Thor and Mighty Thor can be seen joining together for battle.
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise And Co. Open Up About Why The Return Of That Aviator Jacket Was Actually One Of Top Gun: Maverick’s ‘Biggest’ Creative Challenges

Top Gun: Maverick is shaping up to be one of the most exciting new movie releases of 2022, and the trailers alone show us that making the highly anticipated sequel was no small task. Amid production, director Joseph Kosinski had to stage some incredible aerial combat sequences, and Tom Cruise and co. went through some insane flight training. However, there’s a smaller element of the story that actually made for one of the film’s “biggest” creative challenges: Maverick’s aviator jacket. And Cruise and the film’s co-writer, Christopher McQuarrie, have explained why this was the case.
