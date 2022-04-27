Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt amid Backlash over His Christian Faith

Josh Brolin is best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cable in Deadpool 2, and so much more. From The Goonies to No Country For Old Men, Brolin has been a major staple in cinema for decades. Currently, the actor is promoting his new Amazon show, Outer Range. During the press tour, Brolin has been talking about some of the roles he almost got or turned down, including Zack Snyder's Batman. While chatting with the Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz, Brolin revealed he was also asked to be a part of another huge franchise. The actor turned down the role of Owen Grady in Jurassic World, which ended up going to Chris Pratt.

