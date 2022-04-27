A little more snow on the way

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The next break between systems occurs today, so after some morning snow showers we will see some clearing and a fairly pleasant day. With mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the low 60's with westerly winds at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. The next system will press in quickly tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. Rain is likely by morning as winds become light and variable.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO