Bend, OR

A little more snow on the way

By Bob Shaw
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh snow is expected to fall in the Cascades over the next few days, and that will begin as early as...

ktvz.com

NBCMontana

Spring storm to bring heavy snow to SW Montana

WINTER STORM WARNING from 6 PM tonight until 9 AM Friday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
BUTTE, MT
KTVZ

On/Off Snow All Weekend

Snow showers will break today and give us a fair day on the slopes. More snow settles in tonight and Mt. Bachelor will see 3-7" of snow over the following 24 hours. Another break on Sunday and then some more snow Monday. Watch for winter driving conditions on all mountain roads.
KTVZ

In and Out of Good Weather

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The next break between systems occurs today, so after some morning snow showers we will see some clearing and a fairly pleasant day. With mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the low 60's with westerly winds at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. The next system will press in quickly tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. Rain is likely by morning as winds become light and variable.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Bend, OR
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
#Mt Bachelor
NBCMontana

Snow creates hazards for morning commute in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A spring snowstorm is causing problems for drivers across southwestern Montana Friday morning. Between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. it was reported that two semis were spun out side by side and blocking eastbound I-90 at Homestake Pass. Chains are required for towing units over Homestake Pass.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes forecast to see cold weather

Colder-than-average temperatures continue to hang on to the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes this week. A coastal storm will bring more rain and inland snow to parts of New England. Dry, warm weather and gusty winds will extend the critical and fire weather danger across the Southwest, the southern...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

Gloomy Weather Could Bring Light Rain to San Diego's Coast, Inland

Gloomy conditions Thursday are bringing a chance of rain to San Diego, particularly for coastal areas and the inland communities. Thanks to San Diego’s marine layer, coastal communities and inland valleys experienced some thick clouds and mist overnight but the best chance of showers was expected Thursday morning. "Not...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Portland has first heavy snowfall in April since the 1940s

Heavy snow was accumulating in Portland, Oregon on Monday, the heaviest snowfall for the month of April since records began 80 years ago.The city had seen several inches by early morning after a mix of snow and rain fell overnight and temperatures dropped to the mid-30s (degrees Fahrenheit). It left Portland locals with a dicey commute on Monday, while more than 51,000 people across the state are currently without power. Portland Public Schools district, the largest in the state, announced that it would be closing for a snow day.The storm warning remained in place throughout Monday. The National Weather Service...
ENVIRONMENT

