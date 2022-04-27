Little Miss Panola County

Friends, family and local dignitaries packed the Landers Center Thursday night for a retirement party in honor of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Thomas Tuggle. The Hernando native officially retired after 30 years of service and used the occasion to announce what he hopes will be the next chapter in his career. Tuggle officially announced his candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff, joining current District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee in the race to replace outgoing Sheriff Bill Rasco. If elected, Tuggle would become the first African-American sheriff in DeSoto County history.
