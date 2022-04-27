ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

Little Miss Panola County

By Staff reports
panolian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAubree Grace Colyer was crowned Little Miss Panola County on April 2. She is...

www.panolian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Tuggle announces run for DeSoto County Sheriff

Friends, family and local dignitaries packed the Landers Center Thursday night for a retirement party in honor of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Thomas Tuggle. The Hernando native officially retired after 30 years of service and used the occasion to announce what he hopes will be the next chapter in his career. Tuggle officially announced his candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff, joining current District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee in the race to replace outgoing Sheriff Bill Rasco. If elected, Tuggle would become the first African-American sheriff in DeSoto County history.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panola County, MS
Government
City
Courtland, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Magnolia, MS
Batesville, MS
Government
City
Batesville, MS
County
Panola County, MS
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pageant#Lynne
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Police have arrested a Natchez man who reportedly burglarized an apartment and brought two juveniles along for the ride. Natchez Police responded to the burglary at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday and found 19-year-old Lawarren Browder inside the apartment with two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Their names were not released.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
DeSoto Times Today

Presley to Hold Public Hearing Regarding Entergy in DeSoto County

DeSoto County, Mississippi (April 28, 2022) – Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced today that he will hold a public hearing regarding Entergy’s request for a certificate to make reliability improvements and modernize their transmission and distribution infrastructure in DeSoto County. The public hearing will be...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police respond to stabbing on South Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to a call about a stabbing on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Vicksburg Post reported the stabbing happened near South Street and Spring Street. The victim was taken to Merit Health River Region. Police have not released any additional information about a suspect of motive.
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy