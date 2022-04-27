ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky lands Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves

By Field Level Media
gwinnettprepsports.com
 2 days ago

Illinois State shooting guard Antonio Reeves committed to Kentucky on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 20.1 points and shot 39.0 percent from 3-point range in 33 starts...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

On3.com

Film Room: Antonio Reeves

The Kentucky Basketball roster is slowly but surely taking shape. Sahvir Wheeler and Oscar Tshiebwe have announced their official returns to Lexington recently. Now, Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves joins the fold from the transfer portal. The Wildcats are now one, maybe two, pieces away from being ready for the 2022-2023 season.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops gets commitment from Texas Tech transfer guard

Illinois is getting some help at the guard position through the transfer market. On Friday afternoon, former Texas Tech gaurd Terrence Shannon Jr. announced his commitment to Illinois, filling a void on Brad Underwood’s roster entering the 2022-23 season. He made his announcement with a post on Twitter. Shannon...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon State lands Georgia transfer point guard Christian Wright

Oregon State boosted its backcourt for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season Wednesday when Georgia transfer guard Christian Wright committed to the Beavers. The 6-foot-3 Wright has three years of eligibility remaining, and likely will compete for time at point guard. During his freshman season at Georgia, Wright averaged 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Wright was one of three Georgia players to play in each of the Bulldogs’ 32 games this past season. Wright shot 86.1% (68 of 79) from the free throw line, the fifth-best mark in program history.
OREGON STATE
WBIR

Reports: Tennessee guard Justin Powell plans to enter transfer portal

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee sophomore guard Justin Powell plans to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN college basketball insider, Jeff Borzello. Powell played his freshman season at Auburn before transferring to Tennessee. He played in 30 games with the Vols last season, averaging 3.7 points per game, 1.5...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

2022 All-Ohio forward Zennia Thomas signs NLI with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – All-Ohio First-Team honoree Zennia (ze-NIGH-yuh) Thomas, who had a breakout 2021-22 high school season averaging over 30 points and 14 rebounds per game, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team. Thomas is the seventh newcomer that...
LEXINGTON, KY
KTVZ

Calipari: Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas leaving for Duke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari tweeted that assistant Jai Lucas is leaving the Wildcats to join the staff of first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer. Duke hasn’t commented publicly on its assistant coach vacancy. But in a Friday post on Twitter, account, Calipari said that Lucas told him Thursday he was leaving for an unspecified “promotion” at another school. Told it was Duke, the Hall of Fame coach said Lucas expected him to be mad before expressing his support to do what’s best for his family. Lucas was a Kentucky assistant last season after arriving in August 2020 as recruiting coordinator.
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
John Calipari
WLKY.com

Louisville commit leaving Male High School to play in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville basketball commit Kaleb Glenn announced on Friday he will play his final year of high school at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. La Lumiere School is a "co-educational boarding and day prep school," according to the school's website. The forward has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Illinois State#Depaul#Espn
News 8 WROC

Bills add to defense taking Terrel Bernard in the 3rd round

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills targeted two athletic players at their position in the first two rounds and their third round pick wasn’t any different. With the 89th pick in the draft, the Bills drafted linebacker Terrel Bernard out of Baylor University. Bernard was apart of a Bears defense that helped lead Baylor to […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Basketball
