Major Changes For The NCAA, The Best Seinfeld Episode Ever

Ja’elyne Matthews has seven offers from Power Five programs since Monday. It is a remarkable run of offers for Matthews, who is becoming one of the hottest recruits in New Jersey. Oh, and Matthews is still a freshman in high school. The offers keep rolling in for Matthews, a standout offensive lineman at Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.). The offers show no signs of slowing down. On Thursday morning, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle got offers from Cincinnati and Louisville before 10 AM. It all started this past fall when Matthews hauled in an offer from Rutgers football in late October, his first...

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO