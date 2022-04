Giannis Antetokounmpo is focused on trying to help the Milwaukee Bucks close out the Chicago Bulls, but the two-time MVP still has plenty of time for his favorite snack. Giannis loves Oreos. He has been open about this on more than one occasion. On Tuesday night, Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah Riddlesprigger started recording an Instagram live video when her husband was meticulously loading several packages of Oreos into two enormous glass jars. She jokingly asked Giannis if he learned the move from “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO