Public Safety

CT: MOM: KID THREW BALL OF FIRE AT 6 YEAR OLD'S FACE

 2 days ago

Shreveport Magazine

Family says young boy suffered severe burns after a bully poured gasoline on a tennis ball, lit it up and threw it right at his face; the bully’s family thinks it’s a joke

According to the boy’s family, the bully covered a ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and threw it at him. The 6-year-old boy has second and third degree burns on his face and leg. The boy’s sister said that the bully, who lives downstairs, has gotten away with too much and has a history of bullying. The bully’s family thinks it’s a joke. Even though the 6-year-old boy can’t talk because he’s in a lot of pain and all swollen, he said to his mom, “Please don’t take me back there.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Of Fire#Violent Crime
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
