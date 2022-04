The Lions put an end to the waiting at safety with their third round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Detroit selected Illinois safety Kerby Joseph with the No. 97 overall pick. It’s a pick that addresses the dire lack of depth at safety. Joseph could vault directly into the starting lineup if he continues to grow his game the way he did for Illinois in 2021. His ball-hawking and reactionary quickness noticeably improved in his senior season while playing in more single-high situations.

