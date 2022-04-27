Full Time Porter Position (Midwood Brooklyn)

Round Rock-based lifestyle blogger and influencer Ramona Cruz-Peters will release a cookbook titled "30-Minute Instant Pot Cookbook" on April 26. The book will be available for purchase from retailers, such as Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and her own website. In 2020, Cruz-Peters published her first cookbook, titled "Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Beginners: Make the Most of Your Appliance and Enjoy Super Easy Meals." Fab Everyday is a lifestyle blog where Cruz-Peters shows her readers how to incorporate fabulousness into every day life, according to the website. www.fabeveryday.com.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO