ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Full Time Porter Position (Midwood Brooklyn)

qns.com
 2 days ago

Seeking a reliable individual to work for a RE management company in Midwood Brooklyn. We...

jobs.qns.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Daniel Auster, son of famed writer Paul Auster, dies at 44

April 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Auster, the 44-year-old son of award-winning Brooklyn author Paul Auster, has died 11 days after being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in his 10-month-old daughter's death, New York City authorities said. New York's Chief Medical Examiner's office said the cause and manner of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock lifestyle blogger to release cookbook April 26

Round Rock-based lifestyle blogger and influencer Ramona Cruz-Peters will release a cookbook titled "30-Minute Instant Pot Cookbook" on April 26. The book will be available for purchase from retailers, such as Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and her own website. In 2020, Cruz-Peters published her first cookbook, titled "Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Beginners: Make the Most of Your Appliance and Enjoy Super Easy Meals." Fab Everyday is a lifestyle blog where Cruz-Peters shows her readers how to incorporate fabulousness into every day life, according to the website. www.fabeveryday.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
News 12

NYPD: Group robs 6 women in one night in the Bronx

Police say a known group of suspects have resurfaced in new video showing a woman getting robbed in Pelham Bay. According to officers, the group of people attacked and robbed six different people in less than two hours. Video shows someone roll up on a moped. A few seconds later,...
BRONX, NY
TravelNoire

Cassandre Davilmar, Founder Of Lakou Cafe, Brings Haiti to Brooklyn

In homage to her Haitian roots, Cassandre Davilmar opened Lakou Cafe to bring a taste of Haiti to the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. This proudly Black-owned business offers a place for the community to meet, converse and enjoy delicious Haitian-fusion cuisine. Since the cafe opened its doors in 2018, numerous outlets have covered it, including Black- Owned Brooklyn and Forbes.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwood Brooklyn
Thrillist

NYC Just Made Getting to LaGuardia Airport Free

LaGuardia Airport may not be the dingy nightmare it once was, thanks to a recent makeover, but it remains the one airport in the NYC area that lacks a direct rail connection. While state officials continue to debate plans for a possible AirTrain route, the MTA is making it a little easier to take public transportation to the airport by making the Q70 bus free for all riders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy