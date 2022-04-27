ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Heroic Missouri Dad Saved 9 Kids from House Fire While He Burned

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
The world uses the word "hero" to describe characters on movie screens. The word is really meant for people like a Missouri dad who saved 9 kids from a house fire recently while he was on...

Larry
2d ago

We should praise this hero for what he did without hesitation God bless this man and we shall pray his recovery 🙏

Belle Heavenly
1d ago

Walking through the fire for your babies! Sure it just came natural, like our heart beat. Good Job papa protecting them cubs

KICK AM 1530

A warning has been issued in Missouri to look out for Bears

There has been a statement issued from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the possibility of encountering Black Bears in Missouri this spring. According to an article from koamnewsnow.com the Missouri Department of Conservation wants every Missouri resident to be Bear Aware this spring, in the article they say... "The...
MISSOURI STATE
