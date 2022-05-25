ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Wayfair's Epic Memorial Day Sale Includes Ina Garten's Favorite Lodge Skillet & More Up to 38% Off

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7SQy_0fLsYkaH00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here: Wayfair’s giant Memorial Day sales event, where everything is up to 70% off. The sale is full of unbeatable deals on everything from small appliances to outdoor furniture but we’re most excited about spotting some items from one of Ina Garten ’s favorite cookware brands.

Garten loves Lodge cookware, specifically, the Lodge cast iron skillet and not only is the Lodge cast iron skillet discounted for Way Day, but the Lodge griddle , Dutch oven and lots more products are also discounted!

As we mentioned before, the deals are only live during Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale so don’t sleep on picking up some of this Ina-approved cookware for a steal and be sure to check out all of the Lodge items on sale here .

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Set — 33% Off

With this deal, you’re basically getting three for the price of one! At 33% off, this cast iron skillet set is a total steal, and gives you three cast iron skillets in a perfect set. This bundle includes one 8-inch, one 10.25-inch, and one 12-inch skillet perfect for prepping breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Solve all of your cooking needs with this terrific trio.

Lodge 8 Inch, 10.25 Inch, and 12 Inch Cast Iron Skillet Set

$69.56, originally $103.75


Buy now

Sign Up

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven — 30% Off

This crimson dutch oven is an absolute essential for your kitchen. Whether you’re cooking up a delicious vegetable stew for summer or prepping for those big family gatherings when the holidays come around, this piece will ensure all of your food is prepared to perfection. Who wouldn’t want that at 30% off?

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

$64.90, originally $93.25


Buy now

Sign Up

Lodge Cast Iron Non-Stick Reversible Grill and Griddle Pan — 38% Off

Did someone say double duty? With this purchase of a griddle and grill pan , you’re basically getting two great kitchen essentials in one purchase that is 38% off. The hand wash only, oven-safe duo that fits easily over two stovetop burners will turn your complicated cooking into an easy, effective experience. These pieces are PFOA Free and PTFE Free, too, so you can feel good about what you’re using to cook in your kitchen.

Lodge Cast Iron Non-Stick Reversible Grill and Griddle Pan

$49.90, originally $80


Buy now

Sign Up

Lodge 7 Qt. Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven — 35% Off

Having a large end-of-summer gather? Going to a potluck? This 7 Qt. cast iron dutch oven will ensure there’s enough delicious food to go around. This kitchen item is compatible with nearly any stovetop to make cooking that much easier and efficient — and give you a lot less to worry about. Create your favorite summer dishes in this dutch oven that is truly one-pot perfection!

7 Qt. Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven

$99.90, originally $152.75


Buy now

Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnxOZ_0fLsYkaH00

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

A version of this article was originally published in August 2021.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This $70 Celeb-Approved Necklace That Sells Every Minute is On Sale For Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to timeless jewelry, Kendra Scott is one of the trendiest brands out there that is universally beloved. The fashionable jewelry brand offers unique pieces that range from simple to bold bling for every look and occasion. Even the simplest of gold hoops or pendant necklaces are as eye-catching and recognizable as their signature statement pieces. The best part? Kendra Scott high-quality made jewelry that’s decently priced and long-lasting. It’s no surprise that the...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Swear This Patio Table Will Be Your ‘Favorite Purchase of The Summer’ Thanks to This Hidden Feature

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Summer hasn’t fully begun until the first barbeque, pool party, or any other outdoor gathering. And for the known hostess, chances are you’ve been looking for the perfect patio decor. Luckily, there are plenty of finds to upgrade your outdoor space, like adult-size inflatable pools, fire pits, to Adirondack chairs. But we’ve found the latest patio piece that you will love even when the guests leave. Amazon shoppers swear by the Keter’s side table as their favorite patio bar table. Unlike other tables, this top-rated product is a party bar at its core, thanks to its secret features. It reveals a pop-up bar and hidden cooler to store all your chilled beverages.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Nike Just Put Hundreds of Kids Items on Sale Up to 40% Off — Here’s What to Shop

This Memorial Day seems like it’s bigger than ever, and it hasn’t even started yet. Already, we’ve seen massive sales from stores we love, like Buy Buy Baby, REI and Nordstrom. The discounts are huge on everything from celeb-loved necklaces (that won’t break the bank) to air fryers that look so chic, that you’ll actually want to leave them out on your kitchen counter.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
SheKnows

Sephora's Memorial Day Sale Is Full of Cult-Favorite Items — Here's What To Buy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Memorial Day Weekend is the best time to find stellar markdowns on all of your favorite products. Ahead of warm weather days, this is your chance to stock up on any items you might be running low on or finally try out those viral beauty staples. One of the best sales this weekend is by far the Sephora Memorial Day Sale, which ends on May 30th. The major beauty sale is full of...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Costco's Genius New Summer Product Basically Turns Your Backyard Into a Water Park

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Splashing in cold water, going down a thrilling slide, and having fun in the sun — it’s what summer is all about! But if you don’t have a community pool or the money to take your kids to the waterpark very often, Costco has the solution. They are selling the coolest water inflatable for kids that will turn your backyard into a water park. Just blow it up, add water, and have fun! Instagram...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Epic#Skillet#Dutch
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Skincare Brand Just Dropped a Brightening Vitamin C Serum & It’s On Sale for Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C nourishes our skin all year round, but there’s no better day to supercharge it with nutrients than today. Just in time for Vitamin C Day, Sunday Riley drops the C.E.O Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream to celebrate this skincare holiday. An all-around TikTok favorite, Sunday Riley is also celebrity-approved skincare adored by Drew Barrymore and Oprah.   This Memorial Day weekend you can snag this Vitamin C cream on sale now...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Go-To Cookware Brand Is On Sale for

Click here to read the full article. Look, if we could cook like Ina Garten chances are we would never eat out again. The Barefoot Contessa host is truly a wizard when it comes to her kitchen skills. We regularly follow all of her recipes in the hope that we can create as delicious meals as she does. Of course, the chef credits her favorite cookware for helping her seamlessly prepare her famous dishes. A big part of being able to cook like Ina Garten is having the same tools as Ina Garten, but if we’re being honest, not all...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Shop Glow Recipe's Sitewide Sale Before It's Too Late

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Admit it, at one point or another you’ve scrolled down your TikTok feed and seen a makeup or skincare product that’s going viral, leading you to purchase it only moments later. It happens to the best of us (for some, probably more than others), but when we see our favorite celebrities swear by the product there’s no stopping us from buying it, too. With that being said, not all of them are winners....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Kate Spade Dropped Prices on Hundreds of Handbags, Dresses, and Shoes Just in Time for Summer

For the past two decades, I have been a loyal fan and wearer of Kate Spade. The brand's classic and preppy aesthetic is what first drew me in. But its upbeat messaging is what has kept me coming back for more. In fact, I have a Kate Spade postcard tacked to my bulletin board above my desk that says, "She is quick, curious, playful, and strong." Any time the brand launches a new collection or a sale, I jump to attention—and Kate Spade just launched a Memorial Day weekend sale that's filled with summer-ready finds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared A Summery Shrimp Pasta Recipe That's Flavor-Boosted By Two Store-Bought Italian Ingredients

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We get that summer is grilling season. We really do. But we have a confession to make. Our favorite dish to make when the sun is beating down isn’t something on the grill. No, even when it’s hot outside, we can’t bear to go more than a few days without having pasta for dinner, and we know that Giada De Laurentiis relates. While you might associate pasta with heavy ingredients and cozy winter...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Zucchini Season Is Almost Here & Martha Stewart’s Chocolatey Sheet Cake Is The Only Way You’ll Want to Use Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ask us if we want a plate of grilled zucchini in June, and you’ll likely get an excited nod. Ah, we naively think, the start of summer. Ask us if we want a plate of grilled zucchini in August, and we just might start crying. Not again…never again. Every year, it seems like we spend an inordinate ammount of time researching new zucchini recipes to keep up with our freakishly productive garden patch, but this year, we’re already done. That’s because Martha Stewart just shared her recipe for a double-chocolate zucchini sheetcake with a decadent cream cheese frosting that’s perfect for all of your summer get-togethers, potlucks, picnics, and barbecues, and we may never want to use zucchini another way again.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Adirondack Chairs, Fire Pits, & More Patio Finds Are Up To 56% Off At Target

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Target’s latest top deal has officially arrived in time for Memorial Day, so if you want to make adjustments to your own personal oasis, you’re in luck. Target knows we’re all on the hunt for some chic new patio furniture and they’re having a huge patio sale, so get to browsing! Target’s patio furniture sale is here only for a limited time and it’s too good of a steal to miss. And there aren’t just...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

The Ina Garten Dishes We'll Be Making All Summer

Click here to read the full article. When it’s hot — and we mean 90-plus-degrees hot — the last thing you want to do during the summer months is eat a heavy meal or get the dreaded meat sweats. And as for turning on the oven? Forget about it. Instead, we turn to crisp, fruity salads, light garden pastas with fresh veggies, seafood and citrus-based dishes. And who has the best, summer-appropriate recipes? Food Network star and cookbook author Ina Garten, of course. Here are the summer dishes — made with fresh, seasonal ingredients — from Garten we can’t wait to...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Save Up To 30% Off On Tarte Cosmetics With This Secret Memorial Day Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. By now, we consider ourselves to be experts when it comes to unearthing the very best sales the internet world has to offer. Seriously, if there’s a sale to be had, we’ll find it. One brand we have on our radar for all things sale is none other than Tarte Cosmetics. The TikTok-approved brand is loved by celebs such as Zooey Deschanel, Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards and so many more. Of course, the...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Features a Ton of Brands Up to 60% Off — Including Le Creuset, Nike, & More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s all take one community breather: the year is almost halfway over. We don’t have to buy a slew of gifts for everyone yet, so there’s still time to treat ourselves. No, it’s not selfish, it’s self-care, baby — and we’re taking advantage of all the spring and summer sales we can find, starting with Nordstrom. Luckily, the huge holidays aren’t near, but the deals keep on coming. But of course, you can...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

TikTok Loves This $40 Portable Electric Kettle to Heat Water for Tea, Formula & More in Just 5 Minutes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you love a good life-changing gadget, then you’re going to fall hard for this viral TikTok canister that can boil water anywhere. Yes, that means you can make your favorite teas and soups at your desk, in the car, or at the park with just a single touch of a button. In a March video that has garnered more than 13,900 likes, TikTok user Pretty Little DIY shared one of their favorite Amazon...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

SheKnows

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy