ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Heroic Missouri Dad Saved 9 Kids from House Fire While He Burned

By Doc Holliday
Y101
Y101
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world uses the word "hero" to describe characters on movie screens. The word is really meant for people like a Missouri dad who saved 9 kids from a house fire recently while he was on...

101theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Yahoo News#Fox 4 News#Bison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chip Chick

35 Years Ago, This Teen Left Home, Holding Purple Sunglasses, But She Never Returned

The year was 1987, and Alicia Markovich was your typical American teenager. She was 15, she was a freshman in high school, and she was pretty popular with her peers. She ran track, she had great grades, and she was the kind of girl that stood up and did something if she saw any of her schoolmates being treated badly. Alicia was bold. She was hilarious. She was a smart cookie. She spent her free time pouring over detective novels written by Agatha Christie, and then sadly, Alicia wound up becoming a person that detectives in her own hometown paid great attention to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Y101

Y101

Quincy, IL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy