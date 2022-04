Click here to read the full article. Spotify said it is not experiencing any negative effects from blowback over podcast hosts like Joe Rogan, with the company’s first-quarter results exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The Stockholm-based audio giant swung to earnings of 24 cents a share compared with a loss of 30 cents a year ago. Revenue inched up to $2.8 billion from $2.6 billion. Both top and bottom line figures came in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts. During a conference call after the release of the numbers, CEO Daniel Ek and CFO Paul Vogel both maintained the company’s podcast business has never...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO