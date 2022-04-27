ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville golfer now $5,000 richer after annual KDF 'Hole-In-One' contest

wdrb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million prize is still up for grabs 30 years after the first "Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Contest." No one taking part in the contest has been able to ace the eighth hole at the Seneca Golf Course in the final round...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Belle of Louisville to have new challenger for Great Steamboat Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Great Steamboat Race, a beloved Derby Festival event, is just days away and this year the Belle of Louisville will have a new challenger. The American Countess, owned by the American Queen Steamboat Company, will challenge the Belle of Louisville and Belle of Cincinnati next Wednesday on the Ohio River.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland. According to a press release, it happened shortly after 8 Friday morning. Keeneland officials say 20-year-old Callie Witt, an exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp, died after she was thrown from a horse on the Keeneland training track.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Wave 3

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed the body of a Louisville diver was recovered from the Ohio River Friday afternoon. In a release sent Tuesday, the Oldham County coroner’s officer confirmed William Keith Elkins, 58, was found dead by dive team members. Officials said Elkins was working for a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golfer#Golf Course#Kentucky Derby Festival#Ky Derby#Kdf#Ky Derby Festival#The Stock Yards Bank#Wdrb Media
WTHR

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Million-dollar Powerball winner sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is holding onto a million-dollar Powerball ticket. The Hoosier Lottery reports a Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls was sold in the state for Wednesday's $473.1 million drawing. The million-dollar ticket was sold at Kroger, located at 1571 N. State St., in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby odds, picks, field 2022: Messier, Epicenter predictions by same expert who called Medina Spirit

Since 1915, there have been 30 horses who entered the Kentucky Derby undefeated, and just nine of them left Churchill Downs with no losses. Taiba has a chance to become No. 10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as the Tim Yakteen-trained horse has won both prior races. Jockey Mike Smith plans to ride Taiba at the Kentucky Derby 2022 on Saturday, May 7 and Smith, coincidentally, happened to be aboard the last undefeated Kentucky Derby winner. He rode Justify in 2018, who remained undefeated after leaving Churchill Downs and is the last Triple Crown-winning horse. Epicenter is 5-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Messier (6-1), Taiba (6-1) and Zandon (6-1). Long shots in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Florida Derby winner White Abarrio (14-1) and Tiz the Bomb (20-1), who won the Jeff Ruby Stakes. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.
SPORTS
WLKY.com

Louisville loses 'Cook Out competition' by a nose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It looks like Louisville lost the "Cook Out competition." Bummer. Louisville Twitter users have been a buzz since the fast-food chain started putting out tweets asking where people want to see the next restaurant go. The first tweet on April 19 listed five locations, including Louisville....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Food & Wine

The Kentucky Derby is the Bonus Holiday We Deserve

Working at a food publication, you quickly find out which holiday is which editor's favorite. Associate Food Editor Bridget Hallinan waxes rhapsodic about the pizza rustica her family makes for Easter. Senior Editor Kat Kinsman thinks you should up the ante with your Thanksgiving spread with a gravy fountain at the head of it. And around Super Bowl time, it takes very little to get Associate Editorial Director Sean Flynn going about the merits of an authentic Buffalo wing.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

‘Cook Out’ location search ends with Louisville in close second

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cook Out fans in Louisville put in their best efforts, but ultimately came in second in a poll to find the fast food chain’s new location. The poll was posted on Cook Out’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts on Monday, asking fans of the hamburger chain where they would like to see a new restaurant.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy