Texarkana, AR

Sign up For The Fun ‘Kids Bowl Free’ Summer Program in Texarkana

By Lisa Lindsey
 2 days ago
Summer is on the way and it can get a little boring for kids when they aren't signed up for summer activities and camps. Keep all the kids active and entertained this summer and sign them up for the Kids Bowl Free program. Bowling centers around the country...

Eagle 106.3

CASA Colorful 5k Saturday In Texarkana Arkansas

The CASA Colorful 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana Arkansas. The CASA colorful 5k is a family-friendly event for kids and adults of all ages, Early registration for the race is going on now here through April 22. Here are the details on the individual classes that are taking place at the CASA Colorful 5K.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Don’t Miss Scout-O-Rama This Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana

Don't miss Scout-O-Rama 2022 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas this Saturday, April 30. Scouts will be camped out all weekend at the park but Saturday, April 30, the public is invited to come have some fun and learn more about Scouting. The park will be open to the public Saturday from 10:30 am to 4 pm, the opening ceremonies should begin at 11 AM and all exhibits should be open by noon. Scouts will be here from all over the Four States area for this popular regional Scout show. The Troops love to show off the skills they have learned through their adventures in Scouting. Admittance is FREE!
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana, AR
Society
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

The ‘Clubs And Bugs’ Junior League Fundraiser Friday

Make plans to join the Junior League of Texarkana's 'Clubs and Bugs Fore A Cause' golf scramble at the Texarkana Golf Ranch. The 'Clubs and Bugs' scramble golf tournament is happening on Friday at the Texarkana Golf Ranch at 7401 University Ave. in Texarkana. The shotgun start is at 9 am so get there at 8:30 am so you can get with your group and maybe get s little warm-up in before the tournament starts. You can even win a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup with a hole-in-one.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Celebrate Tex-Rep With Their Free Annual Season Reveal Party Thursday

We are so fortunate to have the Texarkana Repertory Company in our town. They bring so many great shows we have the chance to enjoy every year. This year is no different. This tradition had to take a break for a couple of years because of Covid but the Reveal Party is back. This is where you'll find out what productions are in store for us this season and meet the people that make this all happen.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardener Plant Sale Saturday

Spring is finally here and it's time to get in that garden. The Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardeners will hold its annual Plant Sale this Saturday, in Texarkana Arkansas. The Plant Sale will be Saturday, April 23, from 7:30 am at the Home Arts Building at the Four States Fairgrounds. This sale is open to the public. Master Gardeners will be selling plants that come from their own gardens and landscapes, plants that are well adapted to our climate.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Eagle 106.3

Making Cascarones is a Family Fun-Filled Easter Celebration

What are your plans for Easter this weekend? Go to church, spend time with the family, do and Easter Egg Hunt. How about making some Cascarones?. Cascarones are confetti-filled Easter eggs that are fun to make so while you're dying some eggs this weekend make a few Cascarones to put in the Easter basket. With Disney movies such as "Coco" and "Encanto" the Hispanic culture has really been brought to life. I first got introduced to Cascarones when I was kid, my cousins would crack one of the colorful confetti-filled eggs over my head. That's all it took for me to want to learn how to make one so I could get them back.
CELEBRATIONS
Eagle 106.3

Turning Back the Hands of Time on a Sweet Deal at Texas DQ

You scream, I scream. we all scream for ice cream! You know that saying, it's been around for a long time so has the delicious Dairy Queen chocolate dipped cone. You're gonna be happy to hear this, DQ is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Texas and now through April 24, you can get a small ice cream cone for only 75 cents at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. Now that's what I call turning back the hands of time for a little DQ nostalgia.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Texas Hot Link Festival returning to Pittsburg Saturday

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Hot Link Festival is returning to Pittsburg after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The famous Pittsburg Hot Link was created in Pittsburg in 1897. The festival will pay homage to the heritage of the Pittsburg Hot Link and the families who helped in making them. There will be games for the kids, a farmers market, live entertainment and of course Pittsburg Hot Links.
PITTSBURG, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

