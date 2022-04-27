Sign up For The Fun ‘Kids Bowl Free’ Summer Program in Texarkana

What are your plans for Easter this weekend? Go to church, spend time with the family, do and Easter Egg Hunt. How about making some Cascarones?. Cascarones are confetti-filled Easter eggs that are fun to make so while you're dying some eggs this weekend make a few Cascarones to put in the Easter basket. With Disney movies such as "Coco" and "Encanto" the Hispanic culture has really been brought to life. I first got introduced to Cascarones when I was kid, my cousins would crack one of the colorful confetti-filled eggs over my head. That's all it took for me to want to learn how to make one so I could get them back.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 16 DAYS AGO