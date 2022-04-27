ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Surprise Picks & Bold Predictions

fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re now just one day away from what every NFL franchise has spent months planning for — the first round of the NFL Draft. We see plenty of big surprises each year during the league’s biggest offseason event. It was shocking to see Mac Jones fall all the way down to...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Names His 5 “Best Available” Prospects After First Round

Malik Willis — QB Arnold Ebiketie — DE Kiper originally projected each of these players to come off the board in the first round. Perhaps the most surprising first-round omission from last night’s selection process was Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Heading into the first round, Willis was widely considered one of (if not the) best QB option in this year’s class. Many believed he had the potential to go early in the first. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only QB to come of the board at No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Grades

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway. As the draft goes on, teams will be graded on how they have done. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft Grades. Note: This post will be updated through draft weekend. AFC East. Buffalo Bills: B. Draft Picks: CB Kaiir Elam. The Bills needed another...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially here, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, where 32 players will become first-round draft choices Thursday night. Follow every pick live here and get immediate reaction from FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who will be grading every choice. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars:...
NFL
The Spun

Malik Willis Is Trending Ahead Of The NFL Draft Tonight

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is trending on social media ahead of tonight’s first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In the months leading up to Draft Day, Willis has gained steam as one of the top quarterback options in this year’s selection pool. The overwhelming consensus is that the exciting dual-threat QB will be picked up somewhere in the first round.
NFL
Yardbarker

The 2022 NFL Draft Comes to Vegas

After years of waiting, the NFL Draft has arrived in Vegas. Originally awarded the 2020 NFL Draft way back in 2018, and then rescheduled to 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the April 2020 date, the 2022 NFL Draft will kick off tonight at the Caesars Forum on the Las Vegas Strip. The hometown Raiders don’t have a draft pick scheduled until late on Day 2 following the team’s trade for All-Pro WR Davante Adams, but there will be much to keep an eye on in the early rounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Sam Howell
saturdaytradition.com

The 2022 Saturday Tradition NFL mock draft

As people who cover college football, we are obligated to provide you with a mock draft. But unlike the other, inferior mock drafts flooding the marketplace, Saturday Tradition’s mock draft is not meant to be predictive. Like predictive text on your phone, predictive mock drafts were made to be, well, mocked.
NFL
Distractify

Kenny Pickett Fiancée: Inside the Footballer's Relationship

Every year, the NFL draft brings sports fans and hopeful athletes together to see what's in store for their favorite football teams. One of this year's draft picks, Kenny Pickett, is a quarterback who recently played for the University of Pittsburgh. Now, there are rumors he could be drafted by teams such as the New Orleans Saints or the North Carolina Panthers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#2022 Nfl Draft#Draft Picks#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Ceedee Lamb 17th#Cowboys#Packers#Qb#Panthers#Steelers
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Thinks The Packers Should Sign 1 Free Agent WR

By the end of the first round of last night’s NFL draft, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hoped to have a brand new wide receiver weapon in their arsenal. But by the time the selection process got to the team’s No. 28 overall pick, all of the top wide receiver options had already come off the board.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

A.J. Brown traded to the Eagles

According to Adam Schefter, Titans WR A.J. Brown has been traded to the Eagles. (Adam Schefter) On Thursday, the Eagles traded for Titans WR A.J. Brown. The team moved their picks 18 and 101 for the veteran WR to add him to a room filled with Devonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Dallas Goedert. The move corresponds with a four-year, $100 million extension that Brown will sign with the Eagles. The Titans used pick 18 to select Treylon Burks from Arkansas to help replace the veteran WR. Last year with both Brown and Julio Jones off the field, QB Ryan Tannehill averaged only 5.5 yards per attempt on dropbacks. He and the Titans' offense take a major step back as well as Brown himself. With a rushing QB in Jalen Hurts at the helm, Brown figures to remain a low-end WR1 while cutting into Devonta Smith's work. He should find himself as a low-end flex option in PPR leagues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles’ best options in 2nd round of draft

The Eagles had a busy Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. They traded up from 15 to 13 to draft Jordan Davis from Georgia. And then they shipped the No. 18 pick to Tennessee in a trade for veteran receiver A.J. Brown. Even after all that, the Eagles still...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Thinks 2 Teams Had “Weird” Draft Last Night

A few teams, like the Ravens and Jets, absolutely dominated the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last night. A couple of storied NFL franchises, on the other hand, had what’s being called a “weird” start to the draft. Those teams happen to be the Patriots and Steelers, according to draft analyst Matt Miller.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy