Emmer: Marijuana Decisions Should Be Left to the States

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO