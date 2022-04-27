ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmer: Marijuana Decisions Should Be Left to the States

By Jay Caldwell
 2 days ago
The decriminalization of marijuana has been a topic of discussion at the Federal level. Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week. He says he voted against the More Act earlier this month in the House because it would...

