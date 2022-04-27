Meet This Leader In Operating A Cannabis Business In Multiple States

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has appointed Simon & Edward, LLP, as its new registered public accounting firm. The change was effective as of April 19, 2022. GreenBox had previously worked with BF Borgers CPA, and the change was made after the audit committee did a careful evaluation. The company notes that there was no issues or disagreement that prompted the change. Simon & Edward is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. “We would like to thank BF Borgers for their professionalism, expertise and guidance during their engagement,” said GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan in the press release. “The change to Simon & Edward is essential as we prepare for the next stage of our growth and evolution as a public company and indicative of our continued commitment to strong governance practices.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO