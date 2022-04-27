ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign up For The Fun ‘Kids Bowl Free’ Summer Program in Texarkana

By Lisa Lindsey
 2 days ago
Summer is on the way and it can get a little boring for kids when they aren't signed up for summer activities and camps. Keep all the kids active and entertained this summer and sign them up for the Kids Bowl Free program. Bowling centers around the country...

Kicker 102.5

Don’t Miss Scout-O-Rama This Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana

Don't miss Scout-O-Rama 2022 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas this Saturday, April 30. Scouts will be camped out all weekend at the park but Saturday, April 30, the public is invited to come have some fun and learn more about Scouting. The park will be open to the public Saturday from 10:30 am to 4 pm, the opening ceremonies should begin at 11 AM and all exhibits should be open by noon. Scouts will be here from all over the Four States area for this popular regional Scout show. The Troops love to show off the skills they have learned through their adventures in Scouting. Admittance is FREE!
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

SPAR once again offering free summer camp

SHREVEPORT, La. - The school year is winding down and if you're looking for something to keep the kids occupied, look no more. As always, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) has you covered with a free eight week structured summer camp. SPAR’s summer camp activities include structured recreation with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kicker 102.5

The ‘Clubs And Bugs’ Junior League Fundraiser Friday

Make plans to join the Junior League of Texarkana's 'Clubs and Bugs Fore A Cause' golf scramble at the Texarkana Golf Ranch. The 'Clubs and Bugs' scramble golf tournament is happening on Friday at the Texarkana Golf Ranch at 7401 University Ave. in Texarkana. The shotgun start is at 9 am so get there at 8:30 am so you can get with your group and maybe get s little warm-up in before the tournament starts. You can even win a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup with a hole-in-one.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

First Choice Pregnancy Center Walk For Life May 7

The Walk For Life to benefit First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Texarkana will be Saturday, May 7, at Spring Lake Park. This year is the 22nd year for the walk to take place. This event is hosted by 'First Choice Pregnancy Center' Here are the details as shared on the First Choice Pregnancy Center Facebook page:
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Celebrate Tex-Rep With Their Free Annual Season Reveal Party Thursday

We are so fortunate to have the Texarkana Repertory Company in our town. They bring so many great shows we have the chance to enjoy every year. This year is no different. This tradition had to take a break for a couple of years because of Covid but the Reveal Party is back. This is where you'll find out what productions are in store for us this season and meet the people that make this all happen.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

7 Country Artists You Must See at Magic Springs This Summer

Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark in Hot Springs, Arkansas is getting ready to open for the 2022 season on May 7. The new season at Magic Springs promises to bring you lots of thrilling rides, food, and live entertainment including this year a mystifying magic show from world-renowned magician Maxwell Blade. Right now is the time to get your season pass so you can check out all the live entertainment and concerts for free. Each season pass comes with free parking, a free friend ticket, and a souvenir bottle for the price of one day's admission but you only have until May 31, to get this deal.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kicker 102.5

Harvest Texarkana ‘Drive Out Hunger’ Golf Tournament May 16

The Harvest Texarkana 'Drive Out Hunger' golf tournament will be on May 16 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana Texas. This tournament has two separate flights. The morning flight has a 7:30 AM check-in with an 8 AM shotgun start and the afternoon flight has an 11:30 AM check-in and a 1 PM shotgun start. Lunch will be served from 11:30 Am until 1 PM.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Mysterious Critter Spotted on Texas Ring Camera

We live in a world of security cameras if big brother is not watching someone else probably will be. Unfortunately, that's the world we live in today. Sometimes these high-tech cameras will pick up something that will leave you scratching your head. Such was the case earlier this week when...
AUSTIN, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

