UMH Sales Center brings on your lot homes to Indianapolis!. UMH Sales Center brings on your lot homes to Indianapolis!. Finding a new home is an exciting experience, but it can also be overwhelming. That’s why UMH has On Your Lot Homes – so you can choose a floor plan that fits your needs and lifestyle, without having to compromise on location. With On Your Lot Homes, you get the best of both worlds – the convenience of building on one of our lots in Indianapolis, and the flexibility to choose your finishes and features.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO