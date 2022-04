LDS mission call #3 has arrived for the Oxford Ward. Congratulations to Max Mumford, son of Duke and Katie. He has been called to serve in the Oregon Eugene mission to leave home during July. Now this next missionary isn’t in the Oxford Ward, but she is our granddaughter who lives in Grace and The Preston Citizen has readers up there. Congratulations to Amber Mansfield, daughter of Shane and Daralyn, who will be leaving in August to serve in the California Ventura Mission. We miss her already!

CLIFTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO