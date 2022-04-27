ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn Loring, VA

Adopting a dog or cat is just one way to help animal shelters

By Ann Cameron Siegal
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year more than 6 million dogs and cats end up in animal shelters, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, which is on Saturday, was designed to raise awareness about the organizations' work with homeless animals. Their main mission...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Washington, VA
City
Dunn Loring, VA
City
Victoria, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Andre Oentoro

Why Do Cats Sleep in Their Litter Box?

Cat vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. Kittens or cats to be specified sleep in very weird places. Cats are the most loved animals, yet they love when their owner gives them importance. Unlike dogs’ cats like attention very much but sometimes when they feel unwanted or not loved correctly or the way they want they can get pretty unwell, or we can say ill.
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dog#Animal Cruelty#Animal Shelters#The Animals#The Animal Welfare League
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
PETS
Gear Patrol

The Best Dog Beds for Every Dog

As recently as 2018, statistics showed that over 48 million households in the United States alone included at least one dog — and that number has only risen in the time since. If you count yourself among these numbers, you probably don't need us to tell you that owning a dog can be beneficial to your overall health (mental, physical and emotional), can act as a supplement to your personal and home security (dogs can be, after all, a kind of biological perimeter alarm) and means you get a lifelong companion — at least for the length of your dogs' lives, that is.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Dog longevity: How long will my pet dog live?

Do you look at your dog and wonder how long it might live?. Do you ponder how many more years you'll get to go for walks or to cuddle on the sofa?. A new in-depth study hopes to help by assessing the life expectancy of British canine pets. It shows...
PETS
marthastewart.com

The 10 Best Breakaway Cat Collars to Shop Now

Breakaway cat collars have a button that snaps open when pressure is applied, protecting your felines from injury should their collar get stuck on a tree branch, fence, or other structure. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase...
PET SERVICES
pethelpful.com

What Is a Sploot and Why Do Dogs and Cats Do It?

Sam volunteers at her local animal shelter and is a parent to two poodles named Bo and Derek and a cat named Crumbs. In case you haven't been on the internet, splooting (a.k.a. frogging) is when a dog or cat lies flat on their belly with their hind legs stretched out straight behind them rather than tucked in beneath their torso. There is something inherently funny and adorable about this posture, so it is no wonder videos and photos of pets splooting have become a social media craze.
PETS
The Atlantic

Humans Can’t Quit a Basic Myth About Dog Breeds

After four decades of training and studying dogs, Marjie Alonso has lost track of the number of pets she’s seen because their humans felt they weren’t acting as they “should.” There were the golden retrievers who weren’t “friendly” or “good enough with kids,” and the German shepherds who were more timid scaredy-cats than vigilant guard dogs. There was the Newfoundland (who later turned out not to be a Newfoundland) who had been adopted to fulfill a Peter Pan–esque fantasy of a devoted dog nanny, but acted so aloof that his owners put him on meds. And then there was the horde of Shih Tzus, acquired by a woman who was “super pissed,” Alonso told me, to find the little dogs regularly escaping her home and terrorizing her neighbors’ yards—nothing, she complained, like the regal pooches whose “idea of fun is sitting in your lap acting adorable as you try to watch TV,” as advertised by the American Kennel Club.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Mayday For Mutts: Help Mixed Breed Dogs Get Adopted!

Mayday for Mutts is celebrated on the first Sunday of May. It's a day to spread the word about all that mixed breed dogs have to offer and promote adoption. The post Mayday For Mutts: Help Mixed Breed Dogs Get Adopted! appeared first on DogTime.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy