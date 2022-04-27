ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Authentic Brands Group is Suing Bolt, Claiming It ‘Failed to Deliver’ on Checkout Technology

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twPyd_0fLrc0C300

Click here to read the full article.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is suing payment startup Bolt Financial for allegedly failing to properly deliver in its checkout and customer loyalty technology.

In an amended complaint filed in a U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York in March, ABG said that Bolt “ utterly failed to deliver on the technological capabilities” that it claimed to possess, including seamlessly integrating the payment startups’ products into retail and brand websites within a reasonable timeline. ABG also accused Bolt of overstating its partnership with ABG to “piggyback” on the brand-builder’s success to raise more funding.

An initial complaint was filed in early February and later amended on March 4. ABG did not immediately return FN’s request for comment.

In a statement, Bolt CEO Maju Kuruvilla said the company denies all allegations from ABG. “We are committed to providing all of our customers with a great product and we are thankful for our wonderful partnership with Forever 21 and Lucky Brand which continues to be strong,” Kuruvilla said.

ABG, a global brand and marketing powerhouse that owns and operates more than 30 brands including Barneys New York, J.C. Penney, Reebok , Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, Marilyn Monroe and David Beckham’s global brand, inked a series of deals with Bolt in October of 2020, wherein Bolt would develop a checkout and customer loyalty platform called “AllPass” by January 15, 2021.

ABG also partly owns SPARC Group Holdings II LLC with Simon Property Group, which licenses and operates the Nautica, Forever 21, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, and Brooks Brothers brands.

As part of the agreement, ABG would have the opportunity to buy up to 5% of Bolt’s equity (a value of about $500 million) if ABG were to hit $750 million in e-commerce transactions via Bolt products within two years.

According the complaint, Bolt’s products have only been rolled out to only two of ABG’s partner brands — Brooks Brothers and Forever 21 — the latter of which has “experienced significant and recurring technical problems,” ABG said. The Brooks Brothers integration also experienced glitches and was temporarily halted in June 2021.

ABG said that Bolt’s failed integration with Forever 21 caused a “material diminution in gross sales” exceeding $150 million.

In a filing requesting to have the complaint dismissed, Bolt claimed that the suit was a “transparent attempt” to have the court rewrite the deals between the two parties.

“It’s clear that ABG has confidence in Bolt as they are fighting to own significant equity in our business,” Kuruvilla said in a statement.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Done Deals: Centric Brands Acquires Daytona Apparel Group’s Hosiery Division + More

Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. April 28, 2022: Centric Brands has finalized a new strategic acquisition of the hosiery division of Daytona Apparel Group, a portfolio of retail brands owned by Windsong Brands. Centric will take full ownership of Daytona Apparel Group’s hosiery division, which sells product across multiple brands in stores nationwide. Daytona Apparel will continue to independently operate its other categories. The acquisition will be merged into Centric’s growing accessories division led...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Zappos Hires Its First Chief Marketing Officer + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. April 22, 2022: Zappos.com has named its first chief marketing officer in the company’s 23-year history. Ginny McCormick joined the e-commerce giant this week and brings extensive marketing experience in the toy industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently was marketing director of Worldwide Access Point at Amazon, but previously held leadership positions at Hasbro and Mattel. In her new role, Zappos...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Razer Shareholders Agree for Company to Go Private at $3.17 Billion USD Valuation

Razer is now planning to go private again after it obtained approval from an overwhelming majority of shareholders. According to a new report from Reuters, the gaming peripheral giant is looking to purchase all remaining shares and take the company private under chairman and founder Min-Liang Tan and non-executive director Kaling Lim, who own roughly 57% of the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Shopify to Power Luxury Brand Lanvin’s Digital Store

Luxury fashion company Lanvin Group has entered into a commercial agreement with Shopify to build a North America digital platform, a press release said. Lanvin, along with Sergio Rossi, will become the first company’s luxury brands on the digital platform. The release noted that the digital platform is powered...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
David Beckham
pymnts

Onion Global Launches B2B Product Sourcing Service Platform

Chinese lifestyle brand platform Onion Global has launched “Hoomuch,” a service platform that provides tools and business support for B2B customers. “As part of Onion Global’s Supply-to-Business (STB) strategy, the launch of Hoomuch underscores its commitment to expanding its B2B customer base by offering an integrated service solution for product sourcing, product supply, and brand management services,” the company said in a Friday (April 29) news release.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Ashlee Simpson Elevates a Raw-Edge Outfit With Glossy Mules at Kathy Hilton’s Halo Dog Collar Launch Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashlee Simpson hit Kathy Hilton’s latest event in a chic but comfortable look. The “Pieces of Me” singer attended Hilton’s garden party on Tuesday in LA. The “Real Housewives” star hosted the event to kick off National Pet Month and promote the launch of Halo Dog Collar. Simpson was accompanied by her husband, Evan Ross. To the event, Simpson wore an oversized white button-down top that featured a raw hemline as well as a few...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

NPD Says That Retail Sales Slow For Industry Leaders Nike and Adidas in Q1

Click here to read the full article. Footwear retail sales stalled in Q1 compared to the same period a year ago, data from the NPD Group’s retail tracking service showed. In the first quarter of 2022, U.S. retail footwear sales revenue fell by 3% and unit sales declined by 12%. Women’s footwear revenue grew 4%, men’s declined 6% and kid’s fell 12%. Sales at retail for three major athletic footwear brands — Nike, the Jordan brand and Adidas — also softened in Q1 versus last year and are underperforming compared to the rest of the market, according to NPD. On the other...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Amazon has a cunning plan to snatch up even more of the ecommerce market

Amazon has announced it will invest $1 billion in companies across the fulfilment, logistics and supply chain sectors in an effort to capitalize on emerging technologies. "We see an opportunity to look beyond our own experience and empower companies that are developing emerging technologies in customer fulfilment operations, logistics, and the supply chain,” said the ecommerce giant.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Authentic Brands Group#Lucky Brand#Barneys New York#Brooks Brothers#Checkout Technology#Bolt Financial#District Court#Abg#Fn#J C Penney#Reebok#Allpass
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Chip Bergh on Leadership, Distribution and Scaling Circularity

Click here to read the full article. Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO, was among the honorees at The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s (AAFA) 2022 American Image Awards Tuesday night in New York City. Bergh, a two-time Rivet 50 honoree and one of Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Leaders” in 2019, received the “Person of the Year” award from Jack Haddad, president of Haddad Group, who reflected on his first meeting with the Levi’s leader. “I saw someone who is a relationship person, ready to roll up his sleeves and learn the business and someone who will only surround...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Typically Gen Z in Cozy Hoodie, Baggy Jeans & Versatile Converse Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise was comfy and cozy as she grabbed some ice cream in SoHo, New York on Tuesday. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise pulled out a casual outfit to hit the pavement in the Big Apple. The 15-year-old wore a gray hoodie. The long-sleeve outerwear was accented with bold pink lines around the cuffs and on the hem. The top also had zipper detailing and side slant pockets. Sticking to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Collabs: Reebok Taps Tyrrell Winston to Reimagine the Club C and Question Mid + More

Click here to read the full article. April 29, 2022: Reebok and contemporary artist Tyrrell Winston are set to release a collaborative Club C and Question Mid, arriving May 6 via Tyrrellwinstonproduct.com and Reebok.com on May 13. Through this collaboration, Reebok said Winston expressed his love for heritage and basketball on both models, and included pony hair elements, the artist’s autograph on the outsole and subtle nods to New York doodles (dubbed “Noodles”). Both the Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C and the Question Mid will retail for $120. April 26, 2022: Del Toro has teamed up with finance meme account Litquidity on...
APPAREL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Real Good Foods Offering Exclusive Access to New Products, Merchandise and Gift Cards to Qualified Shareholders

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced a new rewards program exclusively for shareholders through TiiCKER. Qualified shareholders owning Real Good Foods stock...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

The 12 Best Cushioned Running Shoes, Tested and Reviewed by a Running Coach

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Read any running shoe review, and odds are you’ll find it littered with the word “cushioned.” Cushioned is perhaps the most overused word when describing how a running shoe feels. I’ve been a running coach since 2012 and shoe reviewer since 2014, and I’m certainly guilty of using cushioned to describe shoes. But what does it mean to be a cushioned running shoe? If you ask most people, I bet they would describe...
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

Self-Service Options Keep B2B Sales of Casters Rolling

In an increasingly digital-first world, business-to-business (B2B) buyers may still want to discuss bigger transactions on the phone, but they want to do many of the more day-to-day tasks themselves online. Caster Specialists provided both options when developing its new online store for B2B sales of casters — those wheel-and-frame...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Why Amazon’s Shares Plunged After Revealing Nearly $4 Billion Loss

Click here to read the full article. Amazon shares plunged 10% after the market closed on Thursday after reporting disappointing earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The Seattle-based tech company reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. Amazon said that its first quarter performance includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion due to its investment in electric car company Rivian Automotive, resulting in the net loss. Amazon also reported on Thursday that net sales increased 7% in the first quarter to $116.4 billion....
STOCKS
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Serena Williams’ Hub of Imagination at Nike Headquarters

Click here to read the full article. Throughout its 50 years, Nike has tapped the world’s best athletes to wear the Swoosh, and a chosen few have buildings named after them at the athletic giant’s headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. Serena Williams is the latest titan of sport with a facility bearing her name. However, her influence on the facility goes well beyond her name on the facade. Addressing media last week during a walkthrough of the Serena Williams Building, which was designed by Portland architecture firm Skylab Architecture, longtime Nike exec John Hoke explained the athlete’s influence on the facility. The chief...
BEAVERTON, OR
Footwear News

Most Shoppers Are Clueless About the Metaverse, But Retailers & Brands Are Fighting for Their Virtual Dollars

Click here to read the full article. If you build it, they will come. That may be the case for the metaverse, but consumers are still slow to adapt to the new virtual way of doing business. While many companies have made the push in recent months to activate in the metaverse, consumer awareness has yet to catch up. According to a new study by CommerceNext, in partnership with Bizrate Insights, Coresight Research and CommX, many consumers still have no idea what the metaverse is at the moment. The February 2022 survey, which polled respondents between the ages of 18 and 59,...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Nike VP of DEI Jarvis Sam on Amplifying Diverse Voices in the Design Space

Click here to read the full article. Since its inception in 1972, Nike has never shied from sharing its purpose, which includes a sharpened focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Jarvis Sam, who joined the athletic giant four years ago, is ensuring the efforts remain a priority and have a lasting impact for the better. Sam, the VP of global diversity and inclusion at Nike, is attached to some of its most impactful initiatives, most notably the Serena Design Crew apprenticeship program aimed at promoting diversity in design and the WIN Program that hires retired WNBA players into positions with the company. Last...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Inside Nike’s Journey Into Circular Design With the ISPA Link and Link Axis Sneakers Made to be Taken Apart

Click here to read the full article. Nike has continuously raised the bar for sustainable footwear, and two of its forthcoming sneakers, which are part of the company’s pursuit of a circular future, should only raise the bar further. Last week at an event to reveal the Serena Williams Building on Nike’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., the athletic giant debuted the ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis, which were created with the end in mind. Darryl Matthews, Nike VP of product footwear design, catalyst, explained at the event that there are three removable components — upper, lace and tooling —...
BEAVERTON, OR
WWD

Google Executive Joins Kering Board Amid Metaverse Push

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — In a sign of the growing relationship between luxury and tech, Kering on Thursday officially welcomed a senior Google executive to its board. Speaking at the French group’s annual general meeting, chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault said he and members of his team planned to travel to California next week to meet Silicon Valley executives to explore further the potential of the metaverse — and unlike rival luxury magnate Bernard Arnault, he’s very much interested in selling virtual products online. More from WWDThe Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2020Donald Trump Visits...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News

113K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy