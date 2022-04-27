ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katy Perry Wears Gilded Cutout Dress & Sandals During Awkward ‘American Idol’ John Mayer Moment

By Katie Dupere
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5cqJ_0fLrbzTY00

Click here to read the full article.

Katy Perry has her work cut out for her judging Season 20 of “American Idol,” but she’s taking on her fifth season at the judge’s table with impeccable style. Perry recently wore a sleek little black dress with some unexpected golden accents for the April 25 episode of the popular series, but even a serious style moment couldn’t save Perry from an awkward conversation that took her down for the count.

For the latest “Idol” episode, Perry wore a long-sleeve black dress that hit just at her ankles, giving a peek at her simple black sandal pumps . Gilded disc accents secured along a cutout down the middle of the bodice and around the empire waist added some pizzazz to the otherwise simple LBD. Perry’s dress also featured a daring thigh-high slit, which gave movement to the floor-length column skirt.

While her footwear brand wasn’t easy to spot, Perry has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats. She launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in an interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collection after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July last year.

For accessories, Perry wore chunky gold hoops and a gold statement ring. Perry wore her hair pulled into a sleek low ponytail with a middle part, centering her makeup look on full, bold lashes and a coral glossy lips.

For this week’s episode, each contestant had to pick from three songs selected by each of the three “Idol” judges. After performing their choice, the contestant was tasked with guessing which judge — Perry, Lionel Richie, or Luke Bryan — picked the number.

Perry had to dodge an awkward moment during the show when a contestant suggested she selected John Mayer’s 2009 hit “Heartbreak Warfare” for his performance. Perry, who famously dated Mayer for a handful of years in the early 2010s, responded to the guess by joking, “I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me.” She added, “It’s all a great song, you did great, but I can’t talk anymore.” The star then slinked under the judge’s table, but not before joking, “Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?”

See more of Perry’s style through the years.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Boosts Her ‘Short Girl’ Style in Hot Pants & Sky-High Wedges in New Modeling Campaign

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is celebrating “short girl” summer with a warm weather-ready outfit — plus height-boosting heels. Shot by Adam Franzino, the “Open Book” author posed in a set of dark blue denim hot pants, featuring frayed hems. Completing her look was an orange and blue printed floral top — in fact, the affordable $70 Daniela style from her own Jessica Simpson brand, which included a smocked neckline and rounded draped sleeves. A delicate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina Pinault Pose for Vogue Mexico in Gucci, Hunter Rain Boots & Twinning Outfits

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault recently flexed their modeling muscles in a shoot with Vogue Mexico. In the stunning photo spread, the 55-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter put their almost-identical looks on display, celebrating their close bond through photos. Shot in recognition of Mother’s Day, the cover and corresponding photo spread was crafted to represent the unique relationship between a mother and her daughter, according to the Vogue Mexico’s Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue México y Latinoamérica (@voguemexico) For the May 2022 cover, the mother-daughter...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Katy Perry
Person
James Corden
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for Giving Her ‘Excuse’ to Buy DSquared2 Cowboy Boots

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend. In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)   In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts. Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces. This isn’t the first time she’s drawn style...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Platform Sandals
SheKnows

Wayne Gretzky's Daughter Paulina Is a Bridal Dream in These Sparkly & Silky Looks From Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. After an almost nine-year engagement, Paulina Gretzky married her longtime fiancé, pro golfer Dustin Johnson. The dreamy event was held at Blackberry Farm, an elite Tennessee venue that is three hours outside of Nashville. Let’s talk about the gorgeous dresses Paulina wore — and yes, she was a Vera Wang bride. (See the photos HERE.)The first look featured a sheer couture gown that was bedazzled with sparkles and beading all the way down the fabric as it cinched at her waist with a bodysuit underneath. The second look was a classic silk gown with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
The Boot

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme. The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business. For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

113K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy