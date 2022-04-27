ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Celebrates 34th Birthday in Feathery Little Black Dress With Sparkling Pink Bow Heels

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvUAF_0fLrbyap00

Lizzo knows how to make a bold statement, and her latest appearance proves it. The “About Damn Time” singer was spotted last night celebrating her 34th birthday in style while leaving Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles.

The flutist wore a little black slip dress embroidered with pink crystals in a floral motif that definitely screams “springtime.” The garment had ultra-thin spaghetti straps and featured pink and white feather embellishments and a jagged hemline that added a fun pop of color and texture to her edgy number.

A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

Lizzo accessorized with a pair of mirror shades that had the words “That Bitch” etched across the lenses in shiny gold lettering.

The songstress slipped on a pair of Double Bow Pointed Toe Mules from Mach and Mach that tied her attire together seamlessly. The heels had a height of approximately 2 inches and incorporated metallic pink uppers and a stylish bow on the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Psn_0fLrbyap00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

When it comes to Lizzo’s style, she tends to wear modern and trendy silhouettes. For example, she wore an electric blue off-the-shoulder latex dress paired with white booties while attending “The Late Show with James Corden” for a sleek look. And she also wore a stretchy pink short bodysuit paired with transparent 7-inch Pleaser heels while promoting her new single for an out-of-the-box finish.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for the Australian eyewear brand Quay. And she appeared in a cosmetics campaign for Urban Decay in 2020.

Click through the gallery to see Lizzo’s style evolution.

Put on a pair of pink heels for a fun pop of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdwEw_0fLrbyap00
CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Pearl Leather Mule, $128 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LglLw_0fLrbyap00
CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Pink Plexi Bing Heels, $1,095 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfVUB_0fLrbyap00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly and Katie Blaken Pump, $60 .

Comments / 37

Angela Moore
2d ago

Lizzo..Lizzo..the breast..smh..Lord Have Mercy..spaghetti straps is NOT for you baby girl. BE HONEST WITH YOURSELF.

Reply(2)
18
Kendall Holman
1d ago

That must have had to have plucked a whole chicken farm to make that thing to cover all of that...LOL

Reply
11
Lisa Barnes
1d ago

to be honest... I think Lizzo is a pretty girl in her own way!..and people need to stop talking bad about "BIG GIRLS" because they're pretty too!...😘

Reply(1)
2
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
Lifestyle
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Crop Top & Skirt To Show Off Baby Bump At Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s baby bump is the moment. The mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a matching crop top and skirt while out on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky on April 6. Rihanna keeps finding new and fashionable ways to show her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer stepped out in a matching navy blue crop top and a long skirt that bared her growing baby bump. Rihanna’s latest maternity look combines both style and comfort.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

After Searching For A Dress To Fit Her Curves, The First Daughter Of Houston Jumped The Broom In A Stunning Custom Beaded Bridal Gown

"I felt beautiful on my wedding day. I didn't feel beautiful for a plus-sized or curvy bride; I felt like a beautiful bride." “I immediately started to cry,” Ashley Turner recalls after seeing the first sketch of what would be her bridal gown. A “Curvy Fashionista” known for her style blog The Curvy Paige, Ashley didn’t have the best experience when she first searched for a wedding dress. As she shared with us last fall, boutiques that had gowns she could fit were filled with offerings that lacked the glamour. Boutiques with better, more flashy options were missing gowns in her size.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

Lizzo launches Yitty, a new body-positive shapewear line

Lizzo is known for making fans feel "Good as Hell" with her music, and now she is doing the same with the debut of her Yitty shapewear line. "This is a dream 5 years in the making" the Grammy Award-winning superstar wrote on Instagram about her latest, recently launched venture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez's Super-Short Crop Top Is Unimaginably Cool—But How Does She Dance In It?!

Whether she’s performing in sky-high heels or skin-baring dresses, nothing stops the incomparable JLo from putting on a show in style. When thinking of our favorite recent outfits from her, one definitely comes to mind. The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 52, posted a video to her Instagram account last month and she rocked a trendy, loose-fitting cropped sweatshirt top that she was seen dancing in. The yellow item was designed by sustainable athletic wear brand Niyama Sol, specifically the ‘Crop Sweatshirt in Chartre Use.’
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing tiger print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Harry Styles & Lizzo Take the Coachella Stage in Matching Gucci Feather Coats, Shiny Pants & Boots

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo joined Harry Styles on stage at Coachella Friday night in Indio, Calif., to help kick off the second weekend of the annual music festival in the California desert. The dynamic duo, who performed Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” and the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful,” both wore feather-embellished coats by Gucci, with Lizzo in an orange look and Styles in a pink version. The hitmakers also matched in hot pink outfits complete with iridescent pants that shimmered as they sang to each other and pranced around on stage. View this...
INDIO, CA
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
