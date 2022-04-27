Lizzo Celebrates 34th Birthday in Feathery Little Black Dress With Sparkling Pink Bow Heels

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo knows how to make a bold statement, and her latest appearance proves it. The “About Damn Time” singer was spotted last night celebrating her 34th birthday in style while leaving Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles.

The flutist wore a little black slip dress embroidered with pink crystals in a floral motif that definitely screams “springtime.” The garment had ultra-thin spaghetti straps and featured pink and white feather embellishments and a jagged hemline that added a fun pop of color and texture to her edgy number.

A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

Lizzo accessorized with a pair of mirror shades that had the words “That Bitch” etched across the lenses in shiny gold lettering.

The songstress slipped on a pair of Double Bow Pointed Toe Mules from Mach and Mach that tied her attire together seamlessly. The heels had a height of approximately 2 inches and incorporated metallic pink uppers and a stylish bow on the front.

When it comes to Lizzo’s style, she tends to wear modern and trendy silhouettes. For example, she wore an electric blue off-the-shoulder latex dress paired with white booties while attending “The Late Show with James Corden” for a sleek look. And she also wore a stretchy pink short bodysuit paired with transparent 7-inch Pleaser heels while promoting her new single for an out-of-the-box finish.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for the Australian eyewear brand Quay. And she appeared in a cosmetics campaign for Urban Decay in 2020.

Click through the gallery to see Lizzo's style evolution.

