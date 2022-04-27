ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

'So Annoyed': Viral Video of Woman Sprawled Out at Airport Sparks Debate

By Catherine Ferris
 2 days ago
"How are people comfortable enough to sprawl out like it's their personal living room," a viewer...

K Knight
2d ago

Societal courtesy is a thing of the past. I recently took my wife to our favorite dining spot. We were seated near a table of 4 who looked to be 30ish. The loud and utterly disgusting conversations that were coming from their table were enough to make us leave even before ordering. As we were leaving, another couple asked to be moved, all this because these animals don't know how to act.

Christina D13
2d ago

I understand the etiquette...but isn't it possibly she's on a layover and maybe fell asleep before it got crowded? I've actually never flown, but I've always imagined I'd fall asleep waiting ,with all the constant layovers we here about in NY. lol

AP_000405.5cf3a04c8b754ab091aeda42157f0fe7.1327
2d ago

The airlines have build a business model where they don’t have to care about passengers. If you are unhappy they have plenty of stand by customers.

The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
One Green Planet

Incredible Rescue of Donkey Who Almost Lost His Feet to Plastic Ties Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes (VIDEO)

The rescue of this donkey by Animal Aid Unlimited is not only heartwarming, but it reminds us all that animals deserve the same love, care, and respect we do. When rescuers found him, he could barely walk due to the rope and plastic that were cutting deep into his legs. Abandoning any animal is beyond cruel, but to leave them in a state like this is heartbreaking! Thankfully, the rescue team arrived, loaded him onto the trailer, and transported him to the shelter for some much-needed care.
