Oakland, CA

Hum and Get It: Wildlife Fan's Tips on Feeding Hummingbirds

By Arian Movileanu, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
James Manzolillo, 34 - known as HumDaddy to fans - has more than 720,000 TikTok followers because of his extravagant ways for feeding...

Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
#Birds#Hummingbirds#Wildlife#Mental Health#Humdaddy#Tiktok
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
One Green Planet

Incredible Rescue of Donkey Who Almost Lost His Feet to Plastic Ties Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes (VIDEO)

The rescue of this donkey by Animal Aid Unlimited is not only heartwarming, but it reminds us all that animals deserve the same love, care, and respect we do. When rescuers found him, he could barely walk due to the rope and plastic that were cutting deep into his legs. Abandoning any animal is beyond cruel, but to leave them in a state like this is heartbreaking! Thankfully, the rescue team arrived, loaded him onto the trailer, and transported him to the shelter for some much-needed care.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

