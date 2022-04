An excellent first road or race bike with brilliant handling characteristics. As road bikes go, the Allez has an impressive pedigree; released in 1981 alongside the Stumpjumper and Sequoia it’s been in production in some guise ever since. Previously the flagship road bike before the release of the Tarmac and Roubaix, where it felt somewhat relegated to ‘entry level’ status as the cycling world shunned alloy in favour of carbon. Specialized looked to rectify this in 2015 with the Venge-inspired first iteration of the Allez Sprint.

BICYCLES ・ 4 DAYS AGO