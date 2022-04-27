ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Is One Of The Top States For UFO Sightings

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMoxV_0fLrXOKB00
Photo: Getty Images

Some Americans are longtime fans of extraterrestrial activity. Odd light patterns, unexplainable events, weird structures in the sky -- every state has UFO stories. It's such a common occurrence that even the U.S. government tracks the whereabouts of these strange objects and happenings.

Several states, however, have a much deeper history when it comes to possible alien activity. Stacker revealed the states with the most UFO sightings. Researchers determined their rankings by looking at data collected from the National UFO Reporting Center's 24/7 hotline.

According to the website, Washington state is a hotbed for alien activity. Landing in the No. 3 spot, 4,351 sightings have been reported in the Evergreen State. Analysts explain:

"Home to the first filmed evidence of a UFO, Washington is no stranger to close encounters of the third kind. On June 21, 1947, Harold A. Dahl reported to authorities that his son had been injured and his dog killed by flying debris from four to six circular objects in what became known as the Maury Island Incident. A witness was also apparently threatened by characters wearing all black, which became the inspiration for the popular 'Men in Black' movies decades later."

Here are the Top 10 states with the most UFO sightings:

  1. California (10,333 sightings)
  2. Florida (5,826 sightings)
  3. Washington (4,351 sightings)
  4. Texas (3,848 sightings)
  5. New York (3,830 sightings)
  6. Pennsylvania (3,517 sightings)
  7. Arizona (3,188 sightings)
  8. Ohio (3,012 sightings)
  9. Illinois (2,758 sightings)
  10. North Carolina (2,629 sightings)

Click HERE to check out the full report.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sightings#Extraterrestrial Life#Americans#The Evergreen State#Men In Black
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
4K+
Followers
701
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy