ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brother of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt charged with attacking man in California

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QY9D7_0fLrX0E000

The brother of dead Capitol rioter Ashley Babbitt has been charged with bribery and vandalism in connection with an attack on a man who was assisting his disabled friend.

Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr, who awaits trial in a separate case, allegedly committed the act on 13 January in a neighbourhood of San Diego , California .

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said in an announcement that Mr Witthoeft, 33, is due to be arraigned in San Diego Superior Court on 6 May in connection with the attack,

He “confronted a man on Muir Avenue in Ocean Beach who was helping a disabled friend out of a car”, the attorney’s office said.

Mr Witthoeft then “became angry” about the pair blocking his path on the sidewalk and stood in their way before allegedly pushing a male victim to the ground.

“Witthoeft blocked the victim as he tried to walk around the car. When the victim tried to push past Witthoeft, Witthoeft struck him, knocking him to the ground” said the statement.

The attorney’s office said “He then stomped on the victim’s phone and broke it,” with the incident caught on a nearby security camera.

Mr Witthoeft has already been accused of attacking another man in the city in September 2021, for which he is facing battery and hate crime charges.

The San Diego’s Attorney Office said the Ocean Beach victim alerted authorities to the encounter “after reading news coverage of Witthoeft’s hate crime case in which he battered and verbally abused an San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) worker using racial epithets.”

The brother of Babbitt, the Capitol rioter who was killed while storming a hallway in the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, had allegedly become “enraged” at the SDG&E worker’s van blocking an intersection in Point Loma Heights before attacking a man.

He then “hurled racial slurs and struck” the victim, who according to the attorney’s office was told: “Why don’t you talk in English you f***ing immigrant?” and “Go back to your country you f***ing immigrant.”

“Witnesses told police that Witthoeft urged the worker to fight him, shoved the worker, and swung at the worker, knocking off his hardhat,” a statement said following the encounter.

The Times of San Diego reported on Wednesday that Mr Witthoeft is due to go trial in June on charges of battery with a hate crime enhancement for the September 2021 incident. He has pleaded not guilty.

“Mr Witthoeft’s disdain for those who are different from him because of their nationality or disability is reprehensible,” City Attorney Mara W Elliott said.

“Our community members, visitors, and those who work in our neighbourhoods have the right to be free from acts of violence. This Office will fight hard to hold Mr Witthoeft accountable.”

It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Hate Crime#Security Camera#Bribery#Violent Crime#San Diego Superior Court#The San Diego#Attorney Office
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy