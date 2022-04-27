ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft 2022 Props: The Panthers might make Kenny Pickett their quarterback of the future

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lwsw4_0fLrWmqm00

I want to preface this by saying that I hope Kenny Pickett has a wonderful, fulfilling, and lucrative career in the NFL. It’s a lifelong dream for a football player to make it to the highest levels of the sport. We should celebrate players more when they finally reach that glorious destination.

All that said, I don’t understand any of the love behind the former Pitt quarterback. And it has nothing to do with his hand size. Not only do I think Pickett’s overall resume is particularly weak — he definitely seems to be a one-year wonder — he’s also the epitome of a boom or bust prospect, with little signs of a coming boom.

Pickett will probably be drafted early by a team desperate to find the answer at quarterback. I have a hunch that since Malik Willis might be gone earlier, that desperate squad turns out to be the Panthers. As you can imagine, Sam Darnold leaves a lot of worries in the QB room.

Oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook have Pickett at +200 odds to land in Charlotte. The next closest teams are the Saints (+210) at No. 16 overall and the Steelers (+350) at No. 20 overall. (Sorry, Pittsburgh).

And, honestly, I can see Pickett in baby blue. Godspeed to Carolina and this young man. I hope it pans out as they all dream.

The Pick: Panthers to Draft Kenny Pickett (+200)

Kenny Picket Draft Pick Over 16.5 Kenny Picket Draft Pick Under 16.5

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Steelers pick of QB Kenny Pickett

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers got their man. And they got him without having to make a trade. It felt like the Steelers were going to have Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett snatched away from them multiple times with trades in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft but when they went on the clock with the No. 20 overall pick, The former Pitt star was waiting on them.
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Draft#American Football#Tipico Sportsbook#Kenny Picket Draft
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Franco Harris announces Pittsburgh Steelers draft selection of Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Penn State legend Franco Harris was a special guest at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas as the three-day draft event opened on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers hall of fame was recognized by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the 50th anniversary of one of the league’s best plays of all time, The Immaculate Reception. But Harris got to be involved in what was actually one of the first round’s more heartwarming moments. The Steelers used their first-round pick to select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Harris was the one who got to make the announcement for the Steelers. In honor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers fans divided over picking Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found the quarterback they hope can lead them in the future. Here’s how fans are reacting to Kenny Pickett. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers are being forced to replace the quarterback who has been the face of the franchise for quite some time now. That’s never an easy thing to do, but the Steelers may have found someone who can be their quarterback for the future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers Select QB Kenny Pickett in First-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers held strong and had their choice of quarterback in the first round. With Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett still on the board, Pittsburgh decided to stick with their hometown star as the first QB taken in the draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi on What Kenny Pickett Brings to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the right call at quarterback, selecting Pitt star Kenny Pickett 20th over in the 2022 NFL Draft. At least according to his former head coach. Pitt leader Pat Narduzzi said after that the Steelers are getting someone who will step in immediately and be a contributor both on and off the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reporter says keep an eye on Panthers for QB Sam Howell

Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell didn’t hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday. However, it shouldn’t be long on Day 2 for the quarterback to hear his name called. And Howell could be staying in the state of North Carolina. The Carolina Panthers are one team to keep an eye on for Howell according to The Atheltic beat reporter Joe Person, as he tweeted out that if the Panthers do try to trade back, Howell could be their target. If Panthers try to trade back in tonight, keep an eye on Sam Howell. Would likely require fairly significant future pick, though. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 29, 2022 That’s interesting to hear as Howell has been connected to the Panthers in this draft process. He’s met with them a few times already and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Matt Rhule and his staff target the quarterback. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy