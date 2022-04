Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim, they announced Tuesday evening.The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to the girl or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. “While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO