Click here to read the full article. Meta, the social giant formerly known as Facebook, beat Wall Street estimates for earnings in the first quarter of 2022 — but fell short on the revenue front, as it reported its slowest top-line growth as a public company. For Q1, Meta reported revenue of $27.9 billion, up 7% year over year, after the company has consistently seen double-digit growth ever since its 2012 IPO. It posted net income of $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, down 21% compared with the year-ago period. The company said it expects second quarter 2022 total revenue to be...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO